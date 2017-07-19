Shantanu and Nikhil’s A/W line takes inspiration from the armed forces

Designer duo Shantanu and Nikhil presented their new Autumn/Winter ’17 collection recently. The line inspired by the armed forces, made a strong statement about gender equality. Named ‘The Regiment’, the collection was inspired by three virtues of the armed forces: discipline, togetherness and pride. The designers say they worked on it for months.

Putting forth their message of equality, male and female models walked the ramp in similar garments. It was perhaps for the first time that the designers showcased an androgynous couture line. While the designs for female models were more structured and defined, with drapes and asymmetrical shapes for men, adding a touch of femininity.

Talking about the collection, they said in the last two years, they have been inspired by India. The collection is the reiteration and of a stronger India. The idea of taking the uniform as an inspiration was to share the pride and respect that they have for armed forces. It took months to complete this collection. Be it colours, military details or medallions, the collection has been the most inspiring element of the country, says Nikhil.