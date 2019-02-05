Shantanu & Nikhil close LFW S/R 2019 with their collection ‘Recruit’

Designer duo Shantanu and Nikhil closed the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2019 showcasing their collection 'Recruit’. The collection included bold black and red gowns, saris, jackets and leather pants. The designers used red as the primary color to communicate Lakme's Matte Reinvent theme. Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan walked the ramp in an all-black tube gown as the showstopper at the grand finale held at the Sophia College in Mumbai. The collection was all about being bold, intensely matte and yet comfortably glamorous.

“Showcasing Recruit at the Lakmé Absolute Ultimate Finale has been extremely special for us as it’s the pinnacle to our long-standing association with Lakmé Fashion Week. This season it will take you on an empowering journey that highlights the emancipation of the modern Indian woman in the contemporary world. The signature S&N androgynous bandhgala has been reworked with exaggerated drapes, eclectic medallions and structured oversized shoulders. Recruit arises from Shantanu & Nikhil’s India story but carries forth the final salute of adherence that withstands feminine injustice of any sort”, said the designer duo in.

Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2019 was held from January 30 to February 3, at JioGarden, Bandra-Kurla Complex. The five-day fashion event kicked off with a show by Gaurav Gupta.