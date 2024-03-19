Shein announces finalists of Shein X Global Challenge 2024

Chinese ultra fast fashion retailer Shein has announced the ten finalists for the 2024 edition of its international fashion design competition, Shein X Global Challenge, for emerging designers. The winner will be announced later this week.

The 2024 finalists hail from seven different countries, out of which three of the ten finalists are from Brazil and two of them have the Italian nationality. They were selected from about 1000 submissions by designers from 70 countries.

This year's finalists are, in alphabetical order:

Amanda Marques Parron, from Brazil

Annavittoria Palma, from Italy

Eleonora Falcone, from Italy

Émilie Kissita, from France

Frenki Ceko, from Albania

Fungai Sarah Muzoroza, from the UK

Juliana Cavalcanti de Siqueira, from Brazil

Kevon Albright, from the US

Yolanda Silveira Fernandes, from Brazil

Yuto Nomura, from Japan

The international candidates who participated in the challenge each had to submit three complete Spring Summer 2024 womenswear looks based on the theme of this year's edition of the challenge, 'radiance'. The almost 1000 submissions that met these requirements were published on the fast fashion brand's website where the public was able to vote for their top 20 favourite looks.

Shein X Global Challenge: jury announces shortlisted finalists

The professional jury of the competition then shortlisted the submissions of the 10 above mentioned finalists, basing their selection on "the participant’s ability to translate a strong, original concept into design, while balancing customer demands, seasonal trends, and commercial viability," the news article on Shein's website reads.

These 10 finalists will travel to London where they will take part in a series of masterclasses organised by the judges of the competition, as well as a workshop on sustainable fashion. After this, they must present their submissions to the judges during the finals of the Shein X Challenge 2024.

The winner of the Shein X Global Challenge 2024 will be announced later this week, on 21 March 2024. They will receive 10,000 euros in prize money.

In addition, three more finalists will be selected by the jury. They will each be awarded 5000 euros in prize money for their creativity, innovation and how they represented the theme. A further six finalists will go home with 3000 euros each.

The judging panel of Shein X Global Challenge 2024 includes: Adrien Roberts, an international fashion education consultant from Italy), Julien Fournié, founder of Julien Fournié Haute Couture, Jill Wanless, an editor from the UK, and independent designer Colin Horgan from Ireland.