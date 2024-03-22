Shein announces winner of Shein X Global design challenge

Chinese fast fashion brand Shein has announced the winner of its global design challenge. Eleonora Falcone beat out the nine finalists that were shortlisted by the jury last week.

By winning this year’s contest, the Italian designer has joined the retailer’s Shein X Designer Incubator Programme and was able to take home 10,000 euros in prize money.

Falcone’s complete SS24 womenswear collection entitled ‘Glowmantic’ won over the jury of industry professionals which included French haute couture designer Julien Fournié, international fashion education consultant Adrien Roberts, editor Jill Wanless and Irish designer Colin Horgan.

Commenting on the young designer’s winning collection, Shein CMO Molly Miao said: “Her flair for design, technical skills and understanding of commercial viability already positions her as an excellent fashion designer.”

Out of the other nine finalists, three designers received their own award. The collection of Juliana Cavalcanti de Siqueira from Brazil was recognised with the Creativity Award, Yuto Nomura from Japan took home Next Gen Award, and UK designer Fungai Sarah Muzoroza received the Style award.

In addition, each of the three creatives who walked away with one of the above mentioned ‘category awards’ was able to take home 5000 euros in prize money. All nine finalists received 3000 euros each.

The nine finalists’ collections will be produced by Shein and made available to its consumer base.

In September 2023, Shein announced that it was investing an extra 50 million dollars in its Shein X Designer Incubator Programme. The aim of the programme is to help young, emerging designers launch their own fashion brands on the global stage, by offering support and guidance at every step of the process, from product development, to manufacturing, marketing, and supply chain logistics.