Shein increases product safety tests after EU criticism

Shein has increased the number of product safety tests it carries out, the company stated in a press release. This appeared to be a direct response to the criticism the EU previously levelled at the Chinese e-tailer. The EU reported that Shein was violating consumer rights, including in the area of product safety.

The Chinese giant reported that it planned to carry out 2.5 million product safety tests this year. This was a 25 percent increase compared to the previous year. Shein allocated 14 million dollars for this. It also reported that it was working with 15 ‘internationally recognised product testing agencies’, including Bureau Veritas, Intertek, Qima, SGS and Tüv Süd.

The exact number of products Shein offered was not disclosed by the e-tailer, but the BBC, among others, estimated the number of different products available on any given day to be around 600,000.

Shein indicated that it worked with an ‘approved fabrics library’. This is a database of materials approved by the e-tailer and therefore permitted for use by the company's designers. Before materials were included in the library, they had to meet various criteria and standards, according to the release. Fabrics used for children's clothing have undergone additional testing for chemicals and flammability since April 2025.

The European Commission and various national watchdogs of EU member states called on Shein earlier this week to respect consumer protection laws. Research by the Consumer Protection Cooperation showed that various laws were being violated. If the abuses were not addressed, national watchdogs could impose a fine on Shein to enforce compliance with the laws. Shein appeared to be pre-empting any potential fines with this statement about the additional quality controls.