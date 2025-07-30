SHEIN partners with UED to support emerging fashion talents

SHEIN has deepened its partnership with the European University of Design (UED) in Pescara, Italy launching a new scholarship designed to support aspiring Italian fashion designers. This renewed collaboration highlights a shared commitment to education, innovation, and fostering professional growth for young creatives within the fashion industry.

The scholarship was unveiled during the university’s annual UED Fashion Night and awarded to third-year Fashion Design student Denis Cipriani. A panel of industry experts and SHEIN representatives selected Cipriani, who will now pursue a specialization year at UED, enhancing his design skills and preparing him for a professional career.

This initiative builds upon the success of the 2024 SHEIN x UED Campus Event, a workshop series that explored sustainability and creative storytelling. The scholarship is positioned as a key element of a broader dialogue between academia and the fashion industry, a relationship SHEIN is actively cultivating in Italy.

“We are delighted to renew our collaboration with UED, an institution that shares our commitment to promoting the creativity, commitment, and talent of new generations,” stated Alessandra Bonito Oliva, PR Associate Director Italy at SHEIN, in a press release. “We work with young talents to create concrete opportunities where they can express themselves, challenge themselves, and learn.”

Beyond celebrating the academic year, UED Fashion Night served as a platform to showcase the work of graduating students. Over 1,000 attendees, including family, alumni, and industry partners, watched students present their collections on the runway. A highlight reel from the 2024 SHEIN workshop was also screened, underscoring the growing collaboration between the university and the fashion retailer.

Angela di Girolamo, Head of UED’s Fashion Department, described the scholarship as “much more than an award,” calling it “a concrete investment in the creative future of those who today have the courage to imagine, experiment, and tell the world through their style.”

As SHEIN expands its engagement with fashion education institutions across Europe, the company is positioning itself not only as a disruptor in the global fashion industry but also as an emerging stakeholder in design education. While its fast fashion model has often drawn scrutiny from environmental and labor advocates, this initiative signals an interest in aligning with evolving values such as responsible innovation and creative empowerment.

Both SHEIN and UED frame this partnership as a response to the changing needs of fashion education, aiming to bridge the gap between classroom learning and industry demands, thereby shaping the next generation of designers.