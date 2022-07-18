Shopify stages fashion show with Afropunk

As part of the duo’s Black Fashion Accelerator (BFA) programme, Shopify and Afropunk have presented a “one-of-a-kind” fashion show showcasing the work of the nine participants of the initiative.

The intensive programme aimed to help the selected Black fashion designers grow their businesses, with mentorship from seasoned creative director Christopher Bevans and access to show off their products at Shopify SoHo.

The final exhibition, which was hosted by social media influencer Gitoo and supported by Mielle, Thread Beauty and PearNova, welcomed a number of guests to view the designers’ collections.

“It’s been a huge honour to work alongside Afropunk with this cohort of exceptional fashion entrepreneurs,” said Amena Agbaje, Shopify’s Black Entrepreneurship programme lead, in a release.

Agbaje continued: “Black-owned businesses are underrepresented in the US, and Shopify is committed to making entrepreneurship accessible to anyone, anywhere. There is nothing more inspiring to me than to offer Black entrepreneurs the tools and support to get their businesses up and running.”

Luxury womenswear designer Bronté Laurent, Wear Brims’ Archie Clay III and Tajh Crutch, Corin Demarco founder Corin Lindsay, Besida’s Sophia Danner-Okotie and Melissa A. Mitchell, founder of Abeille Creations, were among the BFA participants, alongside Mizizi’s Paakow Essandoh, Ruvaafricwear’s Sylvester Ndhlovu, Vavvoune’s Valerie Blaise and Jelisa Smith, founder of House Of Fleek.

Image: Mizizi Paakow Essandoh, photo by Kendel Levi

Image: Besida - Sophia Danner-Okotie, photo by Jamel Martin

Image: House of Fleek - Jelisa Smith, photo by Jamel Martin

Image: Bronté Laurent, photo by Jamel Martin

Image: RuvaAfricWear - Sylvester Ndhlovu, photo by Jamel Martin

Image: Wear Brims - Archie Clay III & Tajh Crutch, photo by Jamel Martin