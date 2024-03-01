Silver rush, Wild West & down to earth: Street style trends of the AW24 fashion weeks

While the autumn/winter 2024 season of the 'Big Four', the leading fashion weeks in London, New York, Milan and Paris, is still underway, it is already possible to identify clear trends that guests at each of the catwalk presentations were focusing on.

Whether it was an open commitment to the metallic colour silver, an oversized bag as a constant companion, the revival of the Western style or the regaining comfort of outfits with flat shoes - the visitors to the AW24 fashion weeks proved once again that it is not just the catwalk where fashion enthusiasm is generated.

Silver rush

In glorious weather, it reflects the sun and creates radiant moments; in the winter fog, it still provides bright spots: silver was a particularly popular choice of colour this season, worn for festive occasions due to its adaptability, but also impressing in a casual everyday look.

Fashion enthusiasts wore dresses in the trendy color, which were given that certain something by special features such as delicate cutouts in the material. Silver could also be casually combined with grey cosy knitwear, oversized glasses or playful hair accessories. It even contributed to a comfortable office look, combining a berry-coloured jumper, colour-coordinated bag and 'Gazelle' sneakers from the German sports giant Adidas.

Nothing new in the West

After a flurry of Wild West street styles were spotted at January's Pitti Uomo fashion fair in Florence, cowboys celebrated their big comeback just a few weeks later. The latest music release by US singer Beyoncé 'Texas Hold 'Em' and her accompanying campaign featuring cowboy hats are likely to have accelerated the resurgence of the fashion phenomenon.

A variety of leather boots and jackets with playful fringes appeared on the streets of London, Paris, Milan and New York, often combined with short denim dresses or black trousers. Fur jackets with a cowhide look and straight-cut, low-slung jeans, together with cowboy hats and untamed curly manes, brought the flair of the Wild West to the big cities.

Monochrome colourways

'Quiet Luxury' has left its mark: after years of decadence in fashion, the trend towards elegant minimalism continues. In addition to subtrends such as the 'latte' color palette inspired by coffee or the desire for individual tailoring, the focus this season is on outfits that are precisely coordinated in color. Exciting contrasts are achieved by the materials used.

A snow-white outfit consisting of a blazer and high-waisted trousers was spiced up with a short knitted sweater. Cubic earrings and oversized sunglasses completed the look. A fuchsia-coloured, milled wool coat offered a radiant moment, rounded off with trousers of the same tone and ankle boots in a leopard print. The material mix continued in combinations of jersey and leather or satin and mesh, with contrasting shoes providing colour accents.

Give the warm shoulder

Attention fans of the 90s! Sweaters for the colder hours are draped over the shoulders, reminiscent of a fashionable era from British royalty Princess Lady Diana or the American cult classic series 'Prince of Bel-Air'. Whether knotted at the collarbone or worn openly over the back and upper body, the cuddly companion usually looks elegant. Sporty elements such as the addition of sneakers or oversized blazers ensure a return to casualness.

Visitors to the catwalk shows demonstrated how to wear a beige-coloured jumper over a dark brown suit combination. Trainers and a quilted bag from Italian luxury fashion house Miu Miu added a fresh touch. An all-white merino wool jumper was worn with a shirt, aviator glasses and cornrows. A lace blouse, pearl bracelet and leather ankle boots guaranteed an elegant office look.

Down to earth

Having come back down to earth from dizzying heights, the flat shoe has even become suitable for events this season. Instead of suffering for beauty, comfort was put in the spotlight, ensuring relaxed moments and healthy feet even during fashion weeks.

However, when it comes to choosing a flat shoe, fashion enthusiasts are turning to brand classics such as a chunky model from Danish label Ganni, the crystal-studded iteration from French fashion house Alaïa or the studded version from Prada sister Miu Miu. Here it is the unusual combination that creates individuality. The use of white tights, a long cowhide-look coat, a leather outfit or a statement bag ultimately sets you apart from the crowd.

Concise companions

Weighing up which personal items to pack in small-format bags is a thing of the past. This season, wearers are focused on oversized models whose spaciousness means they no longer have to do without any souvenirs - regardless of whether they are necessary or superfluous.

In keeping with the 'Mob Wife' aesthetic, a combination of a light faux fur coat with an XXL crocodile bag and black Mary Janes could be seen. A yellow model breaks up the predominantly black look of a dress, leather jacket and boots. For a 'double denim' look, a large denim shoulder bag was completed with dark blue denim trousers and contrast stitching.