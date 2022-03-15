Simone Rocha wins Designer of the Year at Stylist’s Remarkable Women Awards 2022

Irish fashion designer Simone Rocha was announced as Stylist’s Designer of the Year at the publication’s Remarkable Women Awards 2022 ceremony, which took place at The Londoner in Leicester Square.

The event celebrates inspirational people in their own fields, from authors to activists, with each helping to make a difference for women in their own way.

Following a two-year pandemic-induced hiatus, the award show returned, recognising the likes of singer Joy Crookes, activist Soma Sora and actor Suranne Joy for their work in this area.

Rocha, who recently showed her autumn/winter 2022 collection at London Fashion Week, has become known for her gothic, ethereal designs and signature floaty dresses, some of which were worn at Stylist’s event.

The designer has made some noteworthy moves over the last year, including the drop of her highly-anticipated H&M collaboration, which brought her signature styles to the high street.

In her acceptance speech at the event, Rocha thanked her “own team of remarkable women”, adding: “I get to do this because of them.”