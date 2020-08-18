Skechers launches Dr Seuss-inspired footwear collection

US footwear brand Skechers has linked up with the iconic fictional world of children’s author Dr. Seuss for a new fashion and casual collection.

Skechers x Dr. Seuss is a multi-year, worldwide footwear partnership kicking off with a collection inspired by the vibrant and bold characters and designs from one of the author’s most iconic works, The Cat in the Cat. It will start with popular styles from Skechers Street, Bobs from Skechers and Skechers Kids.

Future collections are planned with other designs from Dr. Seuss’ tales such as Green Eggs and Ham; One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish; Oh, the Places You’ll Go!; and How the Grinch Stole Christmas!

“Dr. Seuss is one of the world’s biggest cultural icons - read, shared and celebrated by millions since the 1950s. And now his legendary characters and vivid designs are here to walk the walk, in the spirit of his great talk,” Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers, said in a statement.

“We’ve taken our most popular footwear styles and have infused them with Dr. Seuss’s one-of-a-kind designs, delivering the unique charm that only he can offer—even creating matching pairs that parents and their kids can wear together.”

Photo credit: Skechers