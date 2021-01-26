Skechers links artist James Goldcrown for love-inspired collection

Skechers has linked up with muralist James Goldcrown for a new love-inspired collection for women and girls.

The Skechers x JGoldcrown global collaboration features colourful hearts printed on a range of footwear and lifestyle products, including Skechers Uno fashion sneakers, 90s retro Skechers Roadies sneakers, and Bobs from Skechers canvas slip-ons and sandals.

Goldcrown, who was born in London but is now based in New York and Los Angeles, broke into the fashion photography scene at age 17 and has since become internationally renowned for his powerful urban murals, including The Wall of Love, a love-themed 40 square metre wall in the Jehan Rictus garden square in Montmartre, Paris.

“Skechers gave me a lot of creative freedom when we were developing this footwear and apparel collection featuring the signature hearts from my Love Walls,” said Goldcrown in a statement.

“We started on canvas originally, and then digitized the art to move it around the shoe for the perfect look. I think it’s a great time for this collaboration with everything that is going on in the world. Something as simple as a heart can really touch people - so hopefully we will spread some love.”

Additional styles, as well as an apparel collection, will launch at a later date.