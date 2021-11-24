Skechers partners with NASCAR race car driver Rusty Wallace

Skechers has partnered with NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Rusty Wallace.

Wallace is set to star and drive in a men’s marketing campaign for the brand launching later this year. He will also drop the green flag for its men’s footwear featuring Goodyear Performance Outsoles.

“When I was behind the wheel for 30 years, comfort in the car wasn’t always my first concern. Now it’s something I can’t live without and Skechers has footwear that delivers,” said Wallace. “And after racing cars with Goodyear tires most of my life, I appreciate having that same traction performance on my Skechers. We’re working on a fun campaign to show the fans why I love these shoes so much.”

The Skechers Goodyear Performance Outsoles are aimed at providing enhanced traction, stability and durability. The collection includes running, walking and hiking styles, as well as rugged sandals, everyday sneakers, work safety footwear and boots for both men and women.

“Skechers has turned to sports icons to drive awareness for our men’s products for many years, and Rusty Wallace, with his energetic personality and Hall of Fame career, will be the perfect addition to our roster,” said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers.

Wallace, who won 55 Cup Series races and is currently the lead analyst for MRN radio, joins other athletes and sports icons recruited to represent Skechers. Currently, athletes such as Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw, former wide receiver Cris Carter and boxer Sugar Ray Leonard are part of Skechers ongoing promotion for its collections.