Skechers to join line-up at Queensgate shopping centre

US footwear brand Skechers is set to open a new store at Queensgate shopping centre in Peterborough at the end of April.

The new 2,611 square foot store is located on the Upper Mall of the shopping centre, where River Island had previously been, and will offer a selection of Skechers’ 3,000 styles for men, women and children.

“Skechers’ new store will join the growing footwear line-up at Queensgate, located opposite Office and JD Sports, and will join the brand-new gym, Energie Fitness,” Guy Thomas, head of retail at Lendlease, the property group which manages Queensgate, said in a statement. “The next few years will be very exciting for Peterborough and Queensgate, with the new brands and extension significantly broadening Queensgate’s regional appeal.”

The news also coincides with the commencement of the first phase of works on the 60 million pound Queensgate extension. Carried out in partnership with John Lewis, the initial works are set to be complete by the beginning of 2020, while the full 77,000 square foot extension is expected to be finished by Autumn 2021.

Once complete, the extension is expected to create some 200 jobs, increasing the employee number at Queensgate by 10 percent.