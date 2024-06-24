Skechers unveils apparel collection with Harry Kane

Footballer Harry Kane, the current captain of England, has launched a capsule apparel collection with Skechers.

The comfort technology company states that the limited-edition capsule is the first signature collection between the two, following Kane fronting Skechers’ first football boots, which launched in the UK and Europe in September 2023.

Skechers x Harry Kane clothing collection Credits: Skechers

The capsule collection has been designed to honour the professional footballer’s excellence both on and off the pitch by combining Skechers’ signature comfort with high-performance apparel technologies.

The collection includes a lightweight quarter zip pullover, short-sleeved henley, and a pair of athletic shorts, all of which feature a Harry Kane logo.

The Skechers x Harry Kane clothing collection is available at select Skechers stores in the UK, Europe, and the US, as well as skechers.co.uk. Prices range from 40 to 50 pounds.

Skechers x Harry Kane clothing collection Credits: Skechers