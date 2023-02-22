Skims relaunches swimwear line

Kim Kardashian and Jens Grede's co-founded brand Skims, best known for its technically constructed underwear, loungewear and shapewear, just announced the return of the Skims Swim Shop with a brand new campaign.

After a year-long wait, the brand is back with its biggest swim collection to date, promoting 10 new silhouettes, reinvented cover ups, and brand new hair accessories that can be mixed and matched in a variety of combinations.

In a size range from XXS-4X, twenty-five styles, consisting of a blend of new fits such as the micro scoop top and the micro mini skirt, among familiar best-sellers like dipped tie and mid waist bottoms, will be available in seven colourways.

The redesigned cover ups, coming in a similar size scope, will be offered in seven shades as well and include a mixture of dresses, skirts, and sarongs.

Esteemed director Harmony Korine, known from The Beach Bum, Spring Breakers and Kids, was appointed to lead the campaign, which aired in the preceding week. It stars none other than Kim Kardashian herself and is “inspired by an out of this world vacation”, according to the brand.

Alongside the official Skims online shop, the new line will be available at selected retailers, including Nordstrom, Selfridges, SSense, Net-a-Porter, Lane Crawford, Holt Renfrew and David Jones, from February 21.