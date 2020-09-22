Sneaker platform Goat teams up with Michael B. Jordan for charity raffle

Sneaker platform Goat has partnered with Black Panther actor Michael B. Jordan to raffle off five exclusive pairs of sneakers, with all proceeds going to GirlTrek, a public health nonprofit for African-American women and girls in the US.

The sneakers have been customized by artist Dominic Chambrone - also known as ‘The Shoe Surgeon’ - and reinvent some of Jordan's favorite silhouettes based on his most loved films: Nightmare Before Christmas, Casino, Sandlot, Coming To America and Last Dragon.

“I'm excited to partner with Goat to showcase my custom kicks to a community that loves sneakers as much as I do,” Jordan said in a statement. “More importantly, I'm excited to help bring awareness to the health movement amongst African-American women, a cause that's close to me and my family.”

Participants can enter by buying raffle tickets on the Goat app and Goat.com from 21 to 27 September. Winners will be announced the following day.

“Goat has always supported and admired individuals who use their platform for a cause such as this initiative being led by Michael B. Jordan,” said Goat Group co-founder and CEO Eddy Lu. “Michael is deeply involved within the community and we're honored to partner with him on this project, which is intended to help empower African-American women and girls and enable them to be their greatest.”