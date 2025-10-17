Sofia Richie Grainge launches own brand under Revolve

Social media personality and entrepreneur Sofia Richie Grainge has launched her first fashion brand as part of the Revolve Group portfolio. Dubbed ‘SRG’, the label intends to be reflective of the star’s personal approach to fashion.

Online, Richie Grainge has established herself as one of the trailblazers of the ‘Quiet Luxury’ trend, embodying an aesthetic that is often considered both polished and timeless, defined by pared back, high-quality garments.

SRG looks to mirror this style through ready-to-wear staples, such as suiting, silk shirting and versatile dresses. The collection itself, priced between 250 and 1,850 dollars, follows a neutral colour palette, further underlining its wearability.

Speaking on the label, Richie Grainge said: “I wanted to create a brand people return to season after season, with pieces built on quality and created for longevity.”

On the partnership with Revolve, Richie Grainge stated that the collaboration “felt natural”, adding that “their expertise, community and platform make them the perfect home to share my vision and bring SRG to a wider audience”.

For Revolve, the launch of SRG builds on its in-house brand portfolio. Richie Grainge herself, described to be serving as a “cultural tastemaker”, worked in close partnership with the group's design team to bring her label to life.

In a statement, Revolve Group chief brand officer, Raissa Gerona, said: “This partnership marks a new era for Revolve - one that expands our offerings while continuing to push boundaries and deliver the trends our community loves.

“From its clean lines to its classic silhouettes and refined craftsmanship, SRG is a celebration of modern femininity.”