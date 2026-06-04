Solent students earn 17 Graduate Fashion Week 2026 Award nominations

Students from Southampton Solent University have secured 17 nominations across multiple categories at Graduate Fashion Week 2026, with 13 students shortlisted for awards recognising excellence in fashion design, styling, photography, marketing, media, and innovation.

The nominations were awarded by Graduate Fashion Foundation, which organises Graduate Fashion Week, one of the world's largest showcases of emerging fashion talent.

Emma Calder, course leader for Fashion, Fashion Photography, and Fashion Styling & Creative Direction at Solent University, said the achievement reflects the creativity, dedication, and collaborative spirit demonstrated by students throughout their studies.

Credits: Southampton Solent University

The shortlisted students will participate in live judging sessions during Graduate Fashion Week, which takes place in London from 15–18 June. Finalists will also have access to networking events, industry talks, portfolio reviews, and recruitment opportunities with leading fashion employers.

Among those receiving multiple nominations are Kimi Nimaei, shortlisted for the Moving Image Award, Fashion Styling & Creative Direction Award, and Culture & Heritage Award; Emma Patel, nominated for both the Project Pitch Marketing Award and Fashion Innovation Award; and Tianey West, shortlisted for the Project Pitch Marketing Award and Inclusive Fashion Award.

Award winners will be announced during Graduate Fashion Week's evening receptions between 15 and 17 June. The nominations highlight Southampton Solent University's growing presence across fashion communication, media, marketing, styling, and creative direction disciplines as graduates prepare to enter the industry.