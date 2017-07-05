Sonam Kapoor dazzles as showstopper for Ralph & Russo couture show

Bollywood’s best known fashionista and now a designer, Sonam Kapoor set the ramp on fire in Paris as she became the show stopper for Ralph & Russo's 2017 fall/winter Haute Couture collection at the Paris Fashion Week. Indeed she has walked her way to become one of the most renowned style icons in the industry. While experimentation has often been the key to her fame, the actress also shares a great rapport with biggies of fashion world. Tamara Ralph being one amongst them.

Kapoor looked stunning in a white creation by the designer duo, whom she had promoted on the Cannes red carpet last year. Kapoor wore Ralph & Russo's show-stopping bridal gown. The ensemble comprised a white embellished peplum gown with a phenomenal train and a stunning sheer veil. Kapoor was decked in diamonds while the tone of her make-up was minimal. The spectacular couture can rival Victoria Swarovski's wedding gown which was fashioned by Michael Cinco. Kapoor has been Ralph & Russo's favourite Indian muse since she was also the first Indian to sport a Ralph and Russo outfit in 2015 at the prestigious Cannes.

Reportedly, going further, Kapoor will also be attending the PavillonCambon which will see the presence of some prestigious Hollywood celebrities. Keeping up with 'the Beauty and the Beasts' theme, the night will see these beautiful stars dressed in ball gowns and handsome celebs in black tailcoats and masks.