Spain: Winner of Aragón Young Designers Competition showcases collection at shopping centre

Fashion designer Álvaro Castillo, winner of the most recent Young Designers Competition in the region of Aragón, in northern Spain, will be showcasing his newest collection at the shopping centre Puerto Venecia in Zaragoza, the region´s capital

Castillo, who hails from the city of Zaragoza studied pattern making at Aragon´s Censi School of Fashion and Design, after which he founded his own fashion label, Zurdo.

Over the next few weeks, shopping resort Puerto Venecia, one of Spain’s biggest shopping malls, will be displaying six designs from Castillo´s latest collection ´Nature Boy´ in its commercial gallery.

´Nature Boy´ is the collection with which the emerging designer also won the local Young Designers Competition in May. The contest is part of Aragón Fashion Week, a one-week- event that takes place in the spring.

Aragón Fashion Week, a platform for emerging designers from the region

To create his collection, Castillo drew inspiration from the landscapes of painter William Turner and ‘its warmth and grandeur’, as per the press release.

Window display showing Álvaro Castillo's winning collection at Puerto Venecia shopping centre in Zaragoza, Spain. Credits: Puerto Venecia via communications agency Haiku.

By using natural fabrics, earth tones, prints and handmade embroideries inspired by Turner's work, the designer sought to reinterpret menswear, with the aim of doing away with social labels in the process and creating designs free of prejudice.

In the context of Aragón Fashion Week, the culture department of the Universidad San Jorge in Zaragoza created its ‘Recoveco’ space for young designers from Aragón, where it displayed Álvaro Castillo’s winning collection of this year’s design contest throughout the month of May.

Puerto Venecia shopping centre was the main sponsor of Aragón Fashion Week this year.

The showcase of Álvaro Castillo’s collection at the commercial gallery was born from a collaboration with Federation of Textile and Clothing Industries of Aragón (FITCA).