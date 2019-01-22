Spanish couture house YolanCris to make its debut at Paris shows

YolanCris, a label specializing in wedding dresses and gowns will hold its first fashion show in Paris on January 23, presenting its latest collection in the unique setting of the Haute Couture Week.

Founded in Barcelona in 2005 by sisters Yolanda and Cristina Perez, the fashion house has not only positioned itself as one of the benchmarks of its sector, but as one of the fastest growing internationally .

Unstoppable Growth: From Lady Gaga to the Kardashians

YolanCris' began its jump to the international market in 2006, ultimately recording the highest percentage its sales. Two years later, the brand presented its first bridal collection on a runway, and two years after that, it garnered its first celebrity attention. American singer Christina Aguilera selected a YolanCris design and has since returned.

Since then, other singers have followed suit; Beyoncé wore a design by YolanCris when she received an award for best video at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2016, plus Lady Gaga and Shakira have worn pieces by the brand.

Kim Kardashian even selected YolanCris gowns to dress her bridesmaids Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie during her wedding in Florence.

Aside from celebrity attention, YolanCris has experienced success in its retail. In 2013, it opened its first international flagship store in São Paulo, and the following year the brand was added to the catalog of the prestigious New York bridal store, Kleinfeld. Last year, YolanCris celebrated the opening of its first store in Barcelona.

Handmade dresses.

Each YolanCris designs is hand-crafted in the house's Barcelona atelier using European fabrics of the highest quality. The designs pay attention to even the slightest details, resulting in dresses that combine tradition in production and innovation in their designs.

Photos: YolanCris official webiste