Spanish designer Sonia Carrasco shows 'Sobremesa' collection with visible seams in Paris

Spanish designer Sonia Carrasco presented her new collection in Paris on Thursday. The collection continues her signature style of visible seams, a method used to highlight the creative process.

Carrasco is the only Spanish representative on the official Paris Men's Fashion Week calendar. She showcased her new collection in an old building in the city centre, featuring a long table in the middle with the remains of a meal.

Titled 'Sobremesa', the staging aimed to convey the concept of 'Spanish roots'. The Valencian designer sought to explain the long process of a meal in her country, which can extend well into the evening.

The collection featured a neutral colour palette, ranging from grey and black to beige and camel. The designer proposed a co-ed wardrobe showcasing strong tailoring techniques. This included structured blazers; trench coats with multiple pleats; straight-leg trousers; and flared, waist-cinched skirts paired with matching shirts.

Sonia Carrasco spring/summer 2027, menswear. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

The show concluded with a stylised, floor-length waistcoat that left the back exposed.

Carrasco enjoys highlighting the creative work behind each garment. Consequently, many of her pieces feature visible, long basting stitches.

“It’s the ‘inside out’ concept, like seeing the seams on the outside and revealing the construction of the garments,” she told AFP after the show.

Sonia Carrasco spring/summer 2027, menswear. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

“Sometimes, some garments are more expensive or more complicated, so it has to be done very subtly. There are other times when the garment is very simple, and we can exaggerate the technique much more,” explained Carrasco. Born in 1988, she debuted at Paris Men's Fashion Week in January.