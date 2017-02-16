Spencer’s Retail launches apparel brand '2Bme'

Spencer's has launched 2Bme, a range of apparels for men and women. The range is available at all eight hyper stores of Spencer's in Kolkata. Soon outlets at National Capital Region as well as outlets in Hyderabad, Vizag, Lucknow and Chennai will have the range. Spencer’s expects to garner Rs 300 crores revenue from the brand in the next four years.

This is for the first time that an Indian brand will change its look every three weeks. Sixty percent of the range will have a complete overhaul every six weeks. Initially, Spencer's will be sourcing some fabrics for 2Bme especially from China apart from raw materials. Starting price of 2Bme products will be Rs 129 for innerwear, Rs 199 for junior wear, Rs 249 for women’s wear and Rs 299 for men’s wear. Men's luxury stylized denim is Rs 1.299. <.p>

The launch of the new brand was preceded by extensive research on consumer requirement. An in-house team of more than 60 talented fashion designers and production engineers will bring international fashion at affordable prices. Apparel contributes to four per cent of the total revenue for Spencer's. With the launch of 2Bme, this is expected to go up to 5.5 per cent in the first year. The revenue target is Rs 300 crores in three to four years.

Spencer's is the retail business wing of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group.