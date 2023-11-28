SPFWN56: INMODE Institute presents Young Paulistanos Talents

14 new brands from all regions of São Paulo, presented their designs during the most recent edition of São Paulo Fashion Week, SPFWN56. This happened in the context of the Young Talents from São Paulo project, an initiative of the National Institute for Fashion, Design and the Creative Economy (INMODE) in Brazil, in partnership with the Secretariat for Economic Development and Labour of Brazil.

The young talents from São Paulo showcased their creations during SPFWN56, more specifically at the SPFW/Cartel 011 shop between 8 and 12 November.

With the project, Brazil’s INMODE Institute and the Secretariat for Economic Development and Labour seek to discover, promote and stimulate the businesses of micro-entrepreneurs and individual entrepreneurs in fashion and design from the five regions of São Paulo.

Of those who applied to take part in the project, 25 brands were selected, 14 of which presented their products at SPFW. During and after the selection process, the participants received specialised mentoring including an assessment and guidance on how to improve and grow their businesses.

From the west of São Paulo, the participating brands included Arte do Magro, with crocheted accessories in ethnic and social approaches, Amaka, which uses African fabrics for clothes and accessories, and Nós mais Eu, with decorative objects and accessories made from conscious ceramics.

From São Paulo's northern region, Allel Handmade, specialising in crochet bags with unusual designs, Combolso, with minimalist and functional fashion, Entre Pontos Artesanato, with utilitarian pieces for the home, and Sampaô, with embroidered T-shirts with São Paulo DNA were present.

Representing the eastern zone of Sao Paulo are Berimbau Brasil, which creates sustainable Afro-futurist clothing, Private Jungle and its micro-landscaping in terrariums, and Beadyss, which focuses on beaded garments and accessories.

Remimo Ecojoias, with pieces and accessories produced by refashioning eggshells, originates from the central region of São Paulo, Elekô, affective, ancestral and handmade accessories, Newsew 3D, techcouture (3D for dressing) and Beads, handmade accessories and clothes with spherical beads, from the southern region, complete the group of creatives.

Aline Cardoso, Secretary of Economic Development and Labour for the City of São Paulo, stressed the importance of the project and the potential of the fashion industry as a vector for individual potential.

"We want young people to believe in their future, in their ability to undertake and generate income, and the fashion and sewing sector is a niche with great opportunities. Our aim is to offer them the support they need to exploit their skills and turn them into good businesses," the secretary said in a release.

Graça Cabral, founder of SPFW and INMODE counsellor and curator, added: "the project reflects SPFW's commitment as a platform for generating opportunities for new talent."

"As well as encouraging micro-entrepreneurship, projects like this, in such a diverse and creative country, contribute new perspectives and different conceptions to oxygenate and strengthen the identity of the Brazilian fashion industry," Graça concluded.

