Sporty coquette, teeny shorts and braided bows: Trends on the street of Copenhagen

Copenhagen Fashion Week is currently underway. The Danish event has become synonymous for the slew of trendy front rowers that, in increasing numbers, descend on the city for each season. The group is rife with ‘it’ girls that have helped define the fashion week as an industry staple in the way of street style, bringing forth what is currently popular while setting the stage for trends that are plunging their way in. Here are the looks leading the way for this edition.

Uniform cut-outs

CPHFW street style. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

With sun making a rare appearance in Denmark’s capital, it was clear that skin-exposing cut-outs were at the top of attendees’ suitcases in response. One style in particular seemed to have grasped their favours, however. Cut-outs with geometric structure and distinct shapes captured the hearts’ of Copenhagen’s fashion elite, with the look applied typically to blazers and jackets that were held together through the use of buckles, giving the appearance of a fashion-forward uniform.

Tiny tiny shorts

CPHFW street style. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Summer sun continued into the bottom half for many who opted for itty bitty hot pants as their statement garment of choice. The style could be seen in a variety of forms and materials, outlining the breadth of the trend itself. From snake print to metallic fabrics, there was no shortage of alternatives for this selection of short shorts.

The sporty coquette

CPHFW street style. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A dominating trend for this year and last has been none other than the ‘coquette’, a Pinterest-TikTok hybrid defined by a dainty, flirtatious and playful attitude to dress. While already long-adopted by ‘it’ girls, the look got a Copenhagen upgrade at this fashion week, which saw some of its staple elements, like broderie anglaise and sailor collar blouses, combined with sporty motifs, like the currently popular athletics shorts or colourful windbreakers.

Bows in braids

CPHFW street style. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

There were some attendees, however, that stayed true to the now-typical ‘coquette’ elements, signalling the trend’s longevity among the fashion crowd. One of its core details is that of bows, which last year began making the rounds online as a ‘must-have’ accessory. This appeared to continue at Copenhagen, where attendees incorporated bows into everything from braids to knit socks to statement make-up.

Long netted gowns

CPHFW street style. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

There was also a sense of elevation in Copenhagen, with eveningwear coming into play even among the more casual settings. Long mesh or netted gowns were a crowd favourite and their prominence made way for a renewed take on daily wear. Floral bandeau dresses, embellished elongated shirt gowns and floor-sweeping lace numbers were dominant and further elevated with stand-out bag choices, many in contrasting tones.

Jumbo suiting

CPHFW street style. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Tailoring has always been a popular look within the Copenhagen crowd, and this year was no exception. Among the slew of two- and three-piece suits were overtly oversized combinations that draped over their wearers in dramatic forms. Such enlargement could be seen in both the suit themselves – evident in giant lapels, flared bottoms and long-form bodies – as well as the shirts underneath, some of which donned elongated collars and enormous cuffs.

Extended bubble hems

CPHFW street style. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

The latest Resort wear season marked the return of the bubble hem skirt, a look once at the height of favour back in the early 2000s and has recently made a resurgence of significant proportion. CPHFW goers only cemented this reality, taking the trend one step further and extending the hemline to that of a maxi. Spotted largely in black and white, the piece was a major statement maker for those sporting it, who paired the skirt with fitted blazers or tops that mirrored the orbiting shape.

Blazer-maxi combos

CPHFW street style. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

In contrast, there was a clear taste for sleeker silhouettes through an abundance of straight-set skirts and dresses that trailed the floor. These, however, were often also offset by bulkier shapes, namely loose-fit blazers that typically fastened and fell in a linear manner, juxtaposing the more figure-hugging element of their underlay counterparts.