Spotted: 5 trends on the streets of Stockholm Fashion Week

Fashion weeks have slowly commenced reverting back to their normal forms, albeit with an added number of regulations and only a select number of attendees allowed in person.

Stockholm Fashion Week came back in almost full swing, hosting a range of upcoming designers, like Iggy Jeans and Filippa Agaton, as well as many established names such as Asket, House of Dagmar and Stand Studio. Brands and organisations were able to arrange physical shows and presentations for either a digital crowd or a small audience, in what the organisation called a democratic format.

“This season’s fashion week really is such a celebration of fashion and creativity,” said secretary general of the Swedish Fashion Association, Catarina Midby, in a statement. “We are beyond happy to present a great part of the SFW programme physically and finally meet with the designers and see their creations live. And we are proud to present Swedish fashion brands’ commitment and work around sustainability, technology and innovation.”

Attendees to the shows aimed to pull out all the stops with outfits they have likely been waiting over a year to show off, anticipating the moment they could venture out into the great outdoors again. As this edition of Stockholm Fashion Week rounds out, we put together a brief outline of the best street style looks spotted on attendees making their way to long-awaited physical events.

Plentiful print

Contrasting and coordinating prints were a common theme throughout attendees, with many opting for bold and bright patterns. Some decided on colour clashing prints, while others leaned towards a one-print layered look. Exotic prints, like leopard-inspired styles, seemed to triumph over the rest, possibly as a way to grasp on to the summer months that swiftly passed by.

Image: Adam Katz Sinding, Stockholm Fashion Week

Image: Adam Katz Sinding, Stockholm Fashion Week

Image: Adam Katz Sinding, Stockholm Fashion Week

Image: Adam Katz Sinding, Stockholm Fashion Week

Jazzy jeans

Jeans with dynamic prints added an extra layer of edge to this season’s street style looks. Jagged and explosive shapes took over the bottoms, with the graphics appearing in bright colours often printed on or occasionally appearing in a contrasting material.

Image: Adam Katz Sinding, Stockholm Fashion Week

Image: Adam Katz Sinding, Stockholm Fashion Week

Image: Adam Katz Sinding, Stockholm Fashion Week

Image: Adam Katz Sinding, Stockholm Fashion Week

Full-on fluff

The fluffy hat has certainly made its mark in the past year, however, some guests took the fluff trend to the next level. Floor-length fluffy coats and dresses made striking statements on the street, with plenty of fresh blocked colours further emphasising the daring looks. Some took the fluff down a notch, with soft-looking accessories that still had their individual eye-catching moments.

Image: Adam Katz Sinding, Stockholm Fashion Week

Image: Adam Katz Sinding, Stockholm Fashion Week

Image: Adam Katz Sinding, Stockholm Fashion Week

Image: Adam Katz Sinding, Stockholm Fashion Week

Sized up suits

Suits were a big player among the guests. Most stuck to beige and pastel colours, opting for low-key colourways, with a larger focus on the oversized factor. Sleeves and legs appeared a few inches too long, touching the floor or covering hands often flaring out to make a more sophisticated look. Blazers were preferred in non-fitted styles, in what often appeared as a size too large, contrasting with printed shirts or no shirt at all.

Image: Adam Katz Sinding, Stockholm Fashion Week

Image: Adam Katz Sinding, Stockholm Fashion Week

Image: Adam Katz Sinding, Stockholm Fashion Week

Leather on leather

One item of leather was not near enough for this year’s attendees. Full outfits, layered materials and added leather accessories became a common theme throughout the events, with statement-making colours and styles elevating the looks even more. Oversized leather accessories were also a popular choice, appearing in varying designs and techniques that displayed fascinating textures throughout the pieces.

Image: Adam Katz Sinding, Stockholm Fashion Week

Image: Adam Katz Sinding, Stockholm Fashion Week

Image: Adam Katz Sinding, Stockholm Fashion Week