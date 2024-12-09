 
  • Spotted on the catwalk: Mocha Mousse, the color of the year 2025

Spotted on the catwalk: Mocha Mousse, the color of the year 2025

By Esmee Blaazer

Fashion |In Pictures
V.l.n.r Chloé FW24 Ready to Wear, Jason Wu SS25 Ready to Wear and Gabriela Hearst SS25 Ready to Wear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

This year, suede bags and jackets are in high demand, with chocolate brown and cognac as trend colours. According to Pantone, we will mainly see a different colour hue next year. Mocha Mousse, a soft medium brown shade with a hint of nude and peachy pink, has been declared the colour of the year 2025 by the colour institute.

Traditionally, FashionUnited compiles a 'spotted on the catwalk' article to provide examples of the colour of the year.

According to leading fashion designers and brands, Mocha Mousse works perfectly for maxi dresses such as the romantic versions by Rosey Aphrodina and Chloé. We also see the new trend color in silky materials at Jacques Wei, Dries van Noten, Carolina Herrera and Balmain and jacquard fabrics such as at Etro, Sarawong and Asiyam. Furthermore, we see mocha brown in fashion with retro vibes from Prada, Emporio Armani and Etro and last but not least frequently in leather shoes and accessories from JW Anderson, Miu Miu, Le Silla, Giuseppe Zanotti, Prada, Pollini and Zimmerman.

Mocha Mousse on the catwalks:

Rosey Aphrodina SS25 Bridal, Helmsted SS24 Ready to Wear, Sarawong FW24 Ready to Wear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Balmain SS25 Ready to Wear, Dries van Noten SS25 Ready to Wear & Dries van Noten Ready to Wear SS25 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Jacques Wei FW24 - Ready to Wear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Asiyam OFF25 Resort Women, Etro OFF25 Pre-Fall Women, Dries van Noten SS25 Ready to Wear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Chloé Ready to Wear Fall Winter 2024 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Self Portrait SS25 Ready to Wear, Fiorucci SS25 Ready to Wear, Shiatzy Chen SS25 Ready to Wear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Rokh SS25 Ready to Wear, Peter Do SS25 Ready to Wear & Peter Do SS25 Ready to Wear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Albus Lumen Albus Lumen OFF25 - Resort Women & Chanel OFF25 - Pre-Fall Women Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Emporio Armani SS25 Menswear, Etro OFF25 Pre-Fall Women, Prada SS25 Ready to Wear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Hervé Léger OFF25 Pre-Fall Women, Ralph Lauren FW24 Ready to Wear, Chanel FW24 Ready to Wear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Versace SS25, Victoria Beckham FW24 Ready to Wear & Niccolò Pasqualetti SS25 - Ready to Wear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Gabriela Hearst SS25 - Ready to Wear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Giuseppe Zanotti SS24 - Ready to Wear & JW Anderson SS25 Ready to Wear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight
JW Anderson SS25 - Ready to Wear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Miu Miu SS25 - Ready to Wear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Le Silla SS25 - Ready to Wear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotligh
Prada SS25 - Ready to Wear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Pollini SS25 - Ready to Wear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Giuseppe Zanotti SS24 - Ready to Wear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.NL, translated and edited to English.

It was translated using an AI tool.

FashionUnited uses AI language tools to speed up translating (news) articles and proofread the translations to improve the end result. This saves our human journalists time they can spend doing research and writing original articles. Articles translated with the help of AI are checked and edited by a human desk editor prior to going online. If you have questions or comments about this process email us at info@fashionunited.com

