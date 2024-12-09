Spotted on the catwalk: Mocha Mousse, the color of the year 2025

This year, suede bags and jackets are in high demand, with chocolate brown and cognac as trend colours. According to Pantone, we will mainly see a different colour hue next year. Mocha Mousse, a soft medium brown shade with a hint of nude and peachy pink, has been declared the colour of the year 2025 by the colour institute.
Traditionally, FashionUnited compiles a 'spotted on the catwalk' article to provide examples of the colour of the year.
According to leading fashion designers and brands, Mocha Mousse works perfectly for maxi dresses such as the romantic versions by Rosey Aphrodina and Chloé. We also see the new trend color in silky materials at Jacques Wei, Dries van Noten, Carolina Herrera and Balmain and jacquard fabrics such as at Etro, Sarawong and Asiyam. Furthermore, we see mocha brown in fashion with retro vibes from Prada, Emporio Armani and Etro and last but not least frequently in leather shoes and accessories from JW Anderson, Miu Miu, Le Silla, Giuseppe Zanotti, Prada, Pollini and Zimmerman.
Mocha Mousse on the catwalks:
This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.NL, translated and edited to English.
