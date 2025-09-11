 
  Spotted on the catwalk: NYFW SS26 trend colors of Pantone

Spotted on the catwalk: NYFW SS26 trend colors of Pantone

The Pantone Colour Institute presents the colour palette with ten striking shades that will define the fashion scene of New York Fashion Week SS26.
By Esmee Blaazer

Automated translation

Fashion
Burnt Sienna at Amiri SS26, Acadia at Paul Smith SS26 Menswear and Dusty Rose at Louis Vuitton SS26 Menswear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

During New York Fashion Week spring/summer 2026, everything revolves around personal expression. This acts as a powerful counterbalance to artificial intelligence and creeping uniformity.

According to the Pantone Colour Institute, designers are opting for a bold mix of familiar shades, vibrant accents and calming neutral tones this season. The institute reported this today in a news article on its homepage.

“This season’s colours allow room to experiment and put our own stamp on fashion,” said Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Colour Institute, in a statement.

The five key colours highlighted in the report are:

  • Acacia: a striking yellow shade with green undertones.
  • Dusty Rose: a romantic, greyish pink shade.
  • Tea Rose: a feminine rose shade with a hint of red.
  • Burnt Sienna: a rusty brown shade reminiscent of the regenerative power of nature.
  • Amaranth: a mysterious purple shade.
Acacia: Lie SS26, Pillings SS26, Cmmn Swdn SS26 & Arts De Base SS26 ready-to-wear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Dusty Rose: Antonio Grimaldi FW25 Haute Couture and Amiri SS26 Menswear (3x) Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Tea Rose: Willy Chavarria SS26 - Menswear, Amiri SS26 Menswear, Saint Laurent SS26 Menswear, Dior SS26 Menswear & Willy Chavarria SS26 - Menswear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Burnt Sienna: Amiri SS26 Ready-To-Wear Menswear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Burnt Sienna: Saint Laurent SS26 Menswear, Wooyoungmi SS26 Menswear, Laruicci SS26 Menswear & Brioni SS26 Menswear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Amaranth: Ceeann SS26 Ready-to-Wear, Robert Wun FW25 Haute Couture & Ceeann SS26 Ready-to-Wear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Additionally, we see: a bright mid-blue colour (Marina); a light orange shade with a peachy hue (Muskmelon); a teal, or blue-green colour (Alexandrite); a warm red shade (Lava Falls); and lastly, a light, greyish lilac shade (Burnished Lilac).

Among the ‘seasonless’ shades are: an almost black, dark brown (Coffee Bean); a very light grey shade (Whyte Onyx); a classic dark blue (Rhodonite); a neutral beige (Angora); and two green shades: a dark forest green (Sycamore) and a greyish light green (Sage Green).

Coffee Bean: Freya Dalsjø Freya Dalsjø SS26 - Ready-to-Wear, Janet Mandel SS26 Ready-to-Wear & Re Rhee SS26 Ready-to-Wear. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Coffee Bea: That Concept Store handbag SS26 Ready-to-Wear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight
This article was translated to English using an AI tool.

FashionUnited uses AI language tools to speed up translating (news) articles and proofread the translations to improve the end result. This saves our human journalists time they can spend doing research and writing original articles. Articles translated with the help of AI are checked and edited by a human desk editor prior to going online. If you have questions or comments about this process email us at info@fashionunited.com

