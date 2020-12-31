  • Home
Fashion

Spotted on the catwalk: Pantone's colors of the year 2021

By Esmee Blaazer

4 hours ago

The colors Ultimate Gray and Illuminating have been named by Pantone as the colors of the year 2021. A cheerful 'Illuminating' yellow and a cool gray, 'Ultimate Gray', which when combined create an "ambitious color combination," explains Pantone, "combining deeper feelings of thoughtfulness with the optimistic promise of a sunny day". The two colors have been selected to symbolize unity and stability, and to give people a way to "fortify themselves with energy, clarity and the hope of overcoming constant uncertainty."

Ultimate Gray and Illuminating Yellow spotted in the new fashion collections We spot illuminating yellow in the SS21 collections of Dolce & Gabbana, Prada, Etro, Versace, Elie Saab and Akris, among others. The yellow hue is also frequently used in the (pre) -fall 2021 collections. Spotted at Balenciaga, Salvatore Ferragamo, Jil Sander, Moschino Donna, Dior and Oscar de la Renta.

The text continues below the photos

Image: Dolce & Gabbana & Prada, SS21 © Catwalkpictures.com
Image: Etro SS21 © Catwalkpictures.com
Image: Versace SS21 © Catwalkpictures.com
Image: Elie Saab SS21 © Catwalkpictures.com
Image: Akris SS21 © Catwalkpictures.com
Image: Balenciaga AW21 © Catwalkpictures.com
Image: Salvatore Ferragamo pre-fall 2021 © Catwalkpictures.com
Image: Jil Sander pre-fall 2021 © Catwalkpictures.com
Image: Moschino Donna pre-fall 2021 © Catwalkpictures.com
Image: Dior (details) pre-fall 2021 © Catwalkpictures.com
Image: Dior (details) & Oscar de la Renta pre-fall 2021 © Catwalkpictures.com

The classic Ultimate Gray color, 'sure and reliable' according to Pantone, can be seen in the SS21 collections of Lupe Gajardo, Emporio Armani, Salvatore Ferragamo, Gauchere, Balmain, Akris and Ujoh. At Max Mara, the gray tone is also widely used in the pre-fall 2021 collection.

Image: Lupe Gajardo & Max Mara SS21 © Catwalkpictures.com
Image: Emporio Armani SS21 © Catwalkpictures.com
Image: Salvatore Ferragamo & Akris SS21 © Catwalkpictures.com
Image: Gauchere SS21 © Catwalkpictures.com
Image: Balmain SS21 © Catwalkpictures.com
Image: Max Mara pre-fall 2021 © Catwalkpictures.com

Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, said in a statement: “The selection of two independent colors highlights how different elements come together to convey a message of strength and hope that is both enduring and uplifting, conveying the idea that it is not about one color or about one person, it is about several. ”The union of a lasting 'Ultimate Gray' with the vibrant yellow 'Illuminating' expresses a positive message, supported by constancy. Practical and rock-solid, but at the same time warming and optimistic, this is a color combination that gives us resilience and hope. We need to feel encouraged and lifted up, this is essential to the human spirit. "

Both colors appeared last September in the New York Fashion Week and London Fashion Week SS21 shortlists of the color institute.

Image: Pantone

Header image: Versace and Salvatore Ferragamo SS21 credit Catwalkpictures.com

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.NL with sourcing from this article . Translated and edited to English by Kelly Press.