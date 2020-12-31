Spotted on the catwalk: Pantone's colors of the year 2021

Image: Akris SS21 © Catwalkpictures.com

Image: Balenciaga AW21 © Catwalkpictures.com

Image: Salvatore Ferragamo pre-fall 2021 © Catwalkpictures.com

Image: Jil Sander pre-fall 2021 © Catwalkpictures.com

Image: Moschino Donna pre-fall 2021 © Catwalkpictures.com

Image: Dior (details) pre-fall 2021 © Catwalkpictures.com

Image: Dior (details) & Oscar de la Renta pre-fall 2021 © Catwalkpictures.com

The classic Ultimate Gray color, 'sure and reliable' according to Pantone, can be seen in the SS21 collections of Lupe Gajardo, Emporio Armani, Salvatore Ferragamo, Gauchere, Balmain, Akris and Ujoh. At Max Mara, the gray tone is also widely used in the pre-fall 2021 collection.

Image: Lupe Gajardo & Max Mara SS21 © Catwalkpictures.com

Image: Emporio Armani SS21 © Catwalkpictures.com

Image: Salvatore Ferragamo & Akris SS21 © Catwalkpictures.com

Image: Gauchere SS21 © Catwalkpictures.com

Image: Balmain SS21 © Catwalkpictures.com

Image: Max Mara pre-fall 2021 © Catwalkpictures.com

Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, said in a statement: “The selection of two independent colors highlights how different elements come together to convey a message of strength and hope that is both enduring and uplifting, conveying the idea that it is not about one color or about one person, it is about several. ”The union of a lasting 'Ultimate Gray' with the vibrant yellow 'Illuminating' expresses a positive message, supported by constancy. Practical and rock-solid, but at the same time warming and optimistic, this is a color combination that gives us resilience and hope. We need to feel encouraged and lifted up, this is essential to the human spirit. "

Both colors appeared last September in the New York Fashion Week and London Fashion Week SS21 shortlists of the color institute.

Image: Pantone

Header image: Versace and Salvatore Ferragamo SS21 credit Catwalkpictures.com