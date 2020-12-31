Fashion
Spotted on the catwalk: Pantone's colors of the year 2021
4 hours ago
The colors Ultimate Gray and Illuminating have been named by Pantone as the colors of the year 2021. A cheerful 'Illuminating' yellow and a cool gray, 'Ultimate Gray', which when combined create an "ambitious color combination," explains Pantone, "combining deeper feelings of thoughtfulness with the optimistic promise of a sunny day". The two colors have been selected to symbolize unity and stability, and to give people a way to "fortify themselves with energy, clarity and the hope of overcoming constant uncertainty."
Ultimate Gray and Illuminating Yellow spotted in the new fashion collections We spot illuminating yellow in the SS21 collections of Dolce & Gabbana, Prada, Etro, Versace, Elie Saab and Akris, among others. The yellow hue is also frequently used in the (pre) -fall 2021 collections. Spotted at Balenciaga, Salvatore Ferragamo, Jil Sander, Moschino Donna, Dior and Oscar de la Renta.
