Spotted on the catwalk: Pantone's spring/summer 2021 fashion colours
By FashionUnited
5 hours ago
The fashion weeks for spring/summer 2021 were full of colour. Pantone's colour reports from London Fashion Week and New York Fashion Week were also on the theme of 'the joy of colour' and 'flexibility and innovation'. Pantone presented a series of colours that dominate the season with an overlap between New York and London.
FashionUnited selected some catwalk looks from both fashion weeks, based on-trend colour. From mint to deep purple amethyst, indigo and purple rose. Besides an explosion of colour, the palette also includes some classic neutral tones.
Normally speaking this article only consists of catwalk photos, but lately, the fashion weeks looked quite different. Where one brand presented a physical show, others went digital again or presented a lookbook.
Spotted on the catwalk: Pantone's London Fashion Week colours for SS21
Pantone 14-3205 Pirouette
Pirouette is a 'transparent pink tint' that adds a soft atmosphere to the colour palette, according to Pantone.
Image: via Catwalkpictures.com. From top to bottom: Emilia Wickstead, Halpern.
Pantone 16-0436 Pickled Pepper
As the name suggests, 'Pickled Pepper' is linked to a pickled pepper and as a colour is both 'sweet and surprisingly spicy'.
Image: Paria Farzaneh SS21 via Catwalkpictures.com.
Despite the name referring to a purple rose, this colour is more of a lilac shade. Pantone describes the colour as a hue that adds a sense of 'magic'.
Image: Victoria Beckham SS21 via Catwalkpictures.com.
Pantone 16-1253 Orange Ochre
This ochre shade with an orange overtone surpasses the seasons, according to the colour institute.
Image: via Catwalkpictures.com. From top to bottom: Molly Goddard, Robyn Lynch.
Pantone 14-1050 Marigold
The Marigold colour (gold blossom) is popular in the SS21 season. It appears in both Pantone's LFW and NYFW reports. The 'yellow colour is infused with gold and orange and has a warming presence', according to the report.
Image: via Catwalkpictures.com. From top to bottom: Burberry, Chocheng, Jason Wu, Sukeina.
Pantone 18-4250 Indigo Bunting
The indigo colour referring to blue is no secret. Pantone, therefore, describes 'Indigo Bunting' as a 'brilliant blue with a cheerful gust'.
Image: via Catwalkpictures.com. From top to bottom: Burberry, David Koma, Molly Goddard.
Pantone 18-1552 Lava Falls
This slightly deeper red is reminiscent of lava, according to the colour institute.
Image: Marrknull SS21 via Catwalkpictures.com
Pantone 13-0647 Illuminating
In these dark times because of the pandemic, the consumer could use a sunny day Pantone must have thought. The yellow colour 'Illuminating' is 'friendly, optimistic and cheerful'. Like Marigold, this hue also appears in both the trend reports for LFW and NYFW.
Image: via Catwalkpictures.com. From top to bottom: Collina Strada, Flying Solo, Richard Malone, Thakoon.
Pantone 16-4535 Blue Atoll
Blue Atoll is the colour of a clear blue sea on a tropical island.
Image: Preen by Thornton Bregazzi SS21 via Catwalkpictures.com.
Spotted on the catwalk: Pantone's New York Fashion Week colours for SS21
Pantone 15-4020 Cerulean
Anyone who vaguely recognises the colour 'Cerulean' may know this colour from the film ‘The Devil Wears Prada’, in one of the iconic scenes the various shades of blue are addressed. Cerulean' is sky blue and a beautiful soft hue in the palette.
Image: via Catwalkpictures.com. From top to bottom: Adeam, PH5.
Pantone 18-1248 Rust
This hue doesn't need a description. This rust tint, which also often occurs in autumn leaves, is remarkable in the palette for a spring/summer collection.
Image: LRS SS21 via Catwalkpictures.com
Pantone 18-4140 French Blue
Why this bright blue colour is linked to France and specifically to 'Paris waking up in spring' is not immediately clear in the Pantone report. It's just a few shades next to 'Indigo Bunting'.
Image: Jason Wu SS21 via Catwalkpictures.com.
Pantone 13-0117 Green Ash
The colour palette of New York Fashion Week has two shades of green of which the first is 'Green Ash'. This mint/menthol green shade is 'cool and soothing', according to Pantone.
Image: via Catwalkpictures.com. From top to bottom: PH5, Reem Acra.
Pantone 16-1529 Burnt Coral
This coral colour does not need a description, it speaks for itself. Yet Pantone describes the colour as 'an invitation to conviviality'.
Image: via Catwalkpictures.com. From top to bottom: Carolina Herrera, Flying Solo, PH5.
Pantone 16-5938 Mint
The colour 'Mint' is as straightforward as it can be. A colour that 'refreshes and restores', according to Pantone.
Image: Badgley Mishka SS21 via Catwalkpictures.com
Pantone 17-3628 Amethyst Orchid
This purple jewel shade has a hint of florality, according to the colour institute.
Image: Tom Ford SS21 via Catwalkpictures.com
Pantone 18-2043 Raspberry Sorbet
The name of this colour ensures that you immediately visualise it in your head. A raspberry sorbet, a tantalising pink colour for the spring/summer 21 seasons.
Image: via Catwalkpictures.com. From top to bottom: Goom Jeo, Jason Wu.
Pantone 17-5104 Ultimate Gray
Last but not least in FashionUnited's round-up is a classic shade of grey. Ultimate Grey appears in both LFW and NYFW in the colour report and is, of course, according to Pantone, the ultimate grey.
Image: via Catwalkpictures. From top to bottom: Edward Crutchley, Flying Solo.
