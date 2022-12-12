Spotted on the catwalk: WGSN and Coloro's colour of the year 2024 Apricot Crush

The soft orange shade Apricot Crush has been named colour of the year 2024 by colour authority WGSN in collaboration with Coloro - The Color Code.

The trend authority WGSN called the peach hue "restorative, refreshing and energetic" and "a perfect fit now that we are struggling with a range of emotions and uneasiness about the future” in a blog post on the shade.

"Cultivating a hopeful and positive mindset has become a powerful coping mechanism for consumers. Care, connection and community underlie our colour of the year, which is also reminiscent of the nutritional value of oranges and apricots, which are rich in vitamins and antioxidants," WGSN stated in its announcement.

Care, connection and community

According to the company, Apricot Crush (Coloro 024-65-27) is versatile and gender-inclusive. The colour authority further called the peachy orange trend colour "very suitable for occasion wear, loungewear, activewear and outerwear”.

For inspiration, FashionUnited has compiled some looks from the catwalk in Apricot Crush or a similar peachy orange hue:

Image: Stine Goya AW22 via Catwalkpictures.com

Image: Apricot Crush - WGSN and Coloro's FW23/24 Colour Report. Courtesy: WGSN

Image: Stine Goya AW22 via Catwalkpictures.com

Image: Rick Owens AW22 via Catwalkpictures.com

Image: Max Mara AW22 via Catwalkpictures.com

Image: Ester Manas AW22 via Catwalkpictures.com

Image: Ester Manas AW22 via Catwalkpictures.com

Image: Dsquared AW22 via Catwalkpictures.com

Image: Chloé AW22 via Catwalkpictures.com

Image: Chloé AW22 via Catwalkpictures.com

Image: JW Anderson SS23 via Catwalkpictures.com

Image: JW Anderson SS23 via Catwalkpictures.com

Image: Valentino Couture AW22 via Catwalkpictures.com

This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.NL. Translation and edit by: Rachel Douglass.