Spotted on the catwalk: WGSN and Coloro’s key colours for AW23/24

WGSN and Coloro's AW23/24 Colour Report. Image: WGSN

Digital Lavender

Digital Lavender. (From left) Images: Yuhan Wang via BFC, Brandon Maxwell via Catwalkpictures, Marni via Marni

Astro Dust

Astro Dust. (From left) Images: Y/Project, Rick Owens, Casablanca - all via Catwalkpictures

Galactic Cobalt

Galactic Cobalt. (From left) Images: Off-White via Off-White, LaQuan Smith via Catwalkpictures, Jennifer Blom via Jennifer Blom

Sage Leaf

Sage Leaf. (From left) Images: Coperni via Coperni, Loewe via Loewe, Craig Green via Craig Green

Apricot Crush

Apricot Crush. (From left) Images: Hermès via Hermès, Diesel via Diesel, Dawei via Catwalkpictures