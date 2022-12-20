  • Home
  • News
  • Fashion
  • Spotted on the catwalk: WGSN and Coloro’s key colours for AW23/24

Spotted on the catwalk: WGSN and Coloro’s key colours for AW23/24

By Rachel Douglass

20 Dec 2022

Fashion

WGSN and Coloro's AW23/24 key colours. (From left) Image: Rick Owens via Catwalkpictures, Yuhan Wang via BFC, LaQuan Smith via Catwalkpictures
Trend forecasting platform WGSN, together with colour authority Coloro, unveiled the key colours for the autumn/winter 23/24 season earlier this year. The duo’s selection aimed to reflect how people are adjusting their varying lifestyles to focus on building a vision of the future, with hues that also looked to draw motivational forces to drive consumers.
WGSN and Coloro's AW23/24 Colour Report. Image: WGSN
Speaking on the selection, Jenny Clark, head of colour at WGSN, said in a release: “Our key colours capture the evolving behaviours of the consumer and are sensitive to their shifting emotional states and changing lifestyles. “These versatile colours have trans-seasonal characteristics which reflect the importance of choosing colours responsibly, and we expect them to transcend into 2024.” To get an idea of how these colours could be used in design, FashionUnited has compiled imagery of each tone spotted on the runways of the SS23 catwalks.

Digital Lavender

Digital Lavender. (From left) Images: Yuhan Wang via BFC, Brandon Maxwell via Catwalkpictures, Marni via Marni
Named 2023 Colour of the Year, Digital Lavender is linked closely to the rise in digital wellness and escapism, seen through consumers’ pursuit of immersive digital experiences centred around health-boosting and mindfulness. The colour itself is described by the duo as “soothing”, offering balancing properties that connect with this movement. Its use was spotted in everything from lightweight lace gowns, as sported on Yuhan Wang’s runways, to floor-sweeping leather coats, a style Marni adopted.

Astro Dust

Astro Dust. (From left) Images: Y/Project, Rick Owens, Casablanca - all via Catwalkpictures
This “captivating” tone, as described by WGSN, comes alongside the commercialisation of space travel, with the “deep mineral” hue evoking a “dusty and desolate landscape” and the desire to explore remote terrains. The two organisations suggested using Astro Dust for materials like leather, as seen in Y/Project’s menswear, or texturised outwear, an element explored by Rick Owens in voluminous layerings.

Galactic Cobalt

Galactic Cobalt. (From left) Images: Off-White via Off-White, LaQuan Smith via Catwalkpictures, Jennifer Blom via Jennifer Blom
Like Astro Dust, Galactic Cobalt also drew inspiration from the new Space Age, as well as cues from digital transformation and the metaverse. This “intense and dynamic” blue, according to the report, will connect with consumers who are looking for escapism and extended reality. As suggested by WGSN, this hue can be elevated through transformative finishes, like metallic tones as seen in both LaQuan Smith and Jennifer Blom’s collections. Meanwhile Off/White utilised the colour throughout almost the entirety of its line, which was driven towards a sense of tactility, also noted by the forecaster.

Sage Leaf

Sage Leaf. (From left) Images: Coperni via Coperni, Loewe via Loewe, Craig Green via Craig Green
Sage Leaf also ties closely into a state of wellness, with the “quiet and settling” green looking to instil a sense of contemplation, rest and reflection, WGSN stated. The report added that the tone works well for considered and reductive design, as consumers begin to look towards curing overstimulation and stress. Mirroring the duo’s suggestions of utilising the colour for elevated military, the tone could be seen in looks of this calibre on Craig Green’s runway. In contrast, as seen in Coperni and Loewe’s collections, the green could also be used for soft textured materials, like velvets.

Apricot Crush

Apricot Crush. (From left) Images: Hermès via Hermès, Diesel via Diesel, Dawei via Catwalkpictures
Named Colour of the Year for 2024, already, Apricot Crush comes with “restorative” qualities that align to “balancing lifestyles and nourishing body and mind”. Stepping up from soft pastels, this invigorating orange looks to provide an injection of energy into the season’s palette. While WGSN suggested the colour worked well for a range of beauty products, it also said this gender-include tone could successfully be applied to outerwear, as seen on Dawei’s runway, and knitwear, where it was applied by Hermès.
Read more:
COLORO
Colour
FW23
TRENDS
WGSN