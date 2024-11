Spotted on the catwalk: WGSN and Coloro's colour of the year 2026 'Transformative Teal'

‘Transformative Teal’ has been [declared the Colour of the Year 2026](https://fashionunited.uk/news/fashion/aw26-27-transformative-teal-named-colour-of-the-year-by-wgsn-and-coloro/2024091277521) by colour institutes WGSN and Coloro. According to the two, Transformative Teal is a fluid fusion of blue and green, reflecting the diversity of nature and an earth-focused mindset, aligning with the growing demand for ecological responsibility (in light of the climate crisis). The blue-green hue is described as calming and restorative, with a transformative and regenerative character. In this in-depth piece you can read what ‘regenerative’ means in fashion:

The article continues below the image

Transformative Teal Credits: WGSN

FashionUnited has gathered several looks from the catwalk showcasing the harmonious blend of blue and green or similar teal hues. From furry and leather coats, like those from London College of Fashion and Lanvin, to evening wear by Elie Saab and sporty menswear from Casablanca and Denzilpatrick.

Qasimi, Spring Summer 2025, Menswear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Qasimi, Spring Summer 2025, Menswear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Liandra Off Season 2025, Resort Women Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Aknvas Fall Winter 2024, Ready to Wear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

JW Anderson Fall Winter 2024, Menswear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Simon Cracker Fall Winter 2024, Menswear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Simon Cracker Fall Winter 2024, Menswear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Casablanca Fall Winter 2024, Ready to Wear Credits: Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Giorgio Armani Spring Summer 2024, Ready to Wear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Elie Saab Spring Summer 2024, Ready to Wear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

À La Garçonne Fall Winter 2023, Ready to Wear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

London College of FashionFall Winter 2023, Ready to Wear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Lanvin Fall Winter 2023, Ready to Wear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Lanvin Fall Winter 2023, Ready to Wear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Lanvin Fall Winter 2023, Ready to Wear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Lanvin Fall Winter 2023, Ready to Wear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

London College of FashionFall Winter 2024, Ready to Wear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood Spring Summer 2024, Ready to Wear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Prada Spring Summer 2024 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Edeline Lee Spring Summer 2024, Ready to Wear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Santoni Fall Winter 2023, Menswear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Berluti Menswear Spring Summer 2025 Ready to Wear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

K-Way Menswear Fall Winter 2023 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

K Way Menswear Fall Winter 2023 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Alexandre Birman Spring Summer 2024, Ready to Wear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Craig Green Spring Summer 2024, Menswear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Barrus Fall Winter 2024, Ready to Wear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Denzilpatrick Spring Summer 2024, Menswear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Aknvas Ready to Wear Fall Winter 2024 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Aknvas Ready to Wear Fall Winter 2024 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Santoni Menswear Fall Winter 2024 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Five other colours also selected as fashion colours for spring/summer 2026 by WGSN and Coloro are the striking bright pink/purple colour ‘Electric Fuchsia’, the light greyish-blue shade ‘Blue Aura’, a rich amber yellow with a hint of green ‘Amber Haze’ and a mint green hue ‘Jelly Mint’ (you can see them below in the photo from left to right).