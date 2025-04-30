 
  Spotted on the catwalk: WGSN and Coloro's Colour of the Year 2027, Luminous Blue

Spotted on the catwalk: WGSN and Coloro’s Colour of the Year 2027, Luminous Blue

By Rachel Douglass

Fashion |In Pictures
Helen Anthony, Fiorucci, Walter van Beirendonck and Imane Ayissi. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Luminous Blue, a “mysterious and eccentric” shade, was named WGSN and Coloro’s Colour of the Year for 2027 on April 29. The choice of the strong blue pigment reflects what the duo said was an increase in demand for colours that “provide a sensory link to tradition, culture and wisdom”, with this particular shade offering both versatility and broad appeal.

Luminous Blue (Coloro code: 125–28–38). Credits: WGSN/Coloro.

While the trend forecasting platform suggested that Luminous Blue is to resonate from occasionwear to active, the shade had already made its mark in the runway through ready-to-wear, haute couture and accessories. Here is how it has been used in recent runway collections.

Ready-to-wear

Akris AW25. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight
David Koma AW25. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Connor Ives Aw25. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Sergio Hudson AW25. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Laquan Smith AW25. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Issey Miyake AW25. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Alberta Ferretti Aw25. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Couture

Armani Privé HC SS25. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Mariano Moreno HC SS25. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Imane Ayissi HC SS25. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Georges Hobeika HC SS25 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Valentino HC AW23. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Accessories

Fiorucci AW25. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Moschino AW25. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Marni SS25. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight
White Mountaineering AW25. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Dhruv Kapoor AW25. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Menswear

Walter Van Beirendonck AW25. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Giorgio Armani AW25. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Helen Anthony AW25. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Alainpaul AW25. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Y-3 SS25. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Coloro
Colour of the year
Colours
SS27
Trends
WGSN