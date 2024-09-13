Spotted on the catwalk: WGSN and Coloro’s colour trends for AW26/27

Trend and colour institutes WGSN and Coloro have revealed the five colour trends for the autumn/winter 2026/27 fashion season.
In addition to Transformative Teal, there is the warm cream-coloured Wax Paper, a royal Fresh Purple, a rich chocolate brown shade Cocoa Powder, and a bright yellow-green tone Green Glow.
WGSN and Coloro state that the overarching theme for the season’s fashion colors is "redirection". "The colours reflect the need for balance, excitement and stability,” it was reported in a press release.
The text continues below the colour chart
Here are how some of the colours have already been used on the runway:
Wax Paper - 035-88-12
The creamy off-white shade Wax Paper was selected to the the 'new neutral'. The ‘soothing and calming colour with a warm glow’ is versatile, as fashion designers show. We see Wax Paper in both haute couture and ready to wear, as sporty and feminine outfits. According to the designers, the hue is particularly suitable for romantic items with ruffles, collars or bows and figure-hugging garments in satin binding.
Fresh Purple - 136-32-33
You love it or hate it, say WGSN and Coloro about this purple colour trend, which is created from a mix of blue and red. Fresh Purple is a cultural-emotional colour with references to royalty, love, mystery and spirituality. We see the rich purple hue mainly in women’s clothing on the catwalk: in haute couture from Chanel and Giambattista Valli and ready-to-wear from Kíléntàr and Kilian Kerner, for example. Emporio Armani shows that the colour also lends itself to men’s suits.
Cocoa Powder - 008-35-06
Brown is the new staple colour for many fashion lovers and WGSN and Coloro show that the tone is not going anywhere. For winter 2026/27, a rich chocolate hue with a hint of red has been selected. According to the institutes, this brown hue evokes nostalgic feelings; "in times of AI we long for the past and physical reality". Cocoa Powder is described as a shade that emphasises art, craft and craftsmanship. From sporty to chic: designers mainly choose brown from head to toe.
Green Glow - 057-82-32
Green Glow makes a statement. The ‘emotionally charged’ colour attracts attention with its fluorescent-like hue in a futuristic look. While Natan presented couture in the green-yellow colour, Anrealage, Bluemarble, Saul Nash and Issey Miyake stuck to sporty men’s fashion.
Transformative Teal - 092-37-14
The blue-green colour, ‘Transformative Teal’, is already frequently seen in the fashion collections of big names. From evening wear and couture by Elie Saab, Giorgio Armani and RVDK, to suits from Denzilpatrick and Cos and leather garments from Jil Sander and Amiri.