Spring Summer 2019 Outdoor Retailer Trade Show Overview

The Trendstop trade show team give FashionUnited readers an exclusive insight into this seasons Outdoor Retailer event. Located at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, the show focusses on the latest technological innovations in specialist sportwear and outdoor performance gear. Hiking, climbing, camping, mountaineering and ski are just some of the market aspects covered, while the business-to-business platform brings together brands, retailers and suppliers for conferencing and training opportunities. Our comprehensive trade show coverage and accompanying galleries evaluate each trends commercial value and longevity, giving you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week Trendstop present the highlights from Outdoor Retailer SS19. High-Vis Lime updates the previous seasons neon tones with a zesty summer twist while Camping Out goes back to nature with outdoor-themed graphics adorning elevated basics. Lightweight Performance reworks protective, technical pieces with flyweight handles and sheer materials suitable for the warmer weather.

High-Vis Lime

In line with the current fashion trend, high visibility brights are making their mark on the outdoor industry. High Vis Lime has the right active, sporty attitude for the market and works well paired with neutrals or other accent shades such as aqua blue.

Camping Out

Adventure motifs and graphics that celebrate the joy of camping, hiking and the great outdoors are applied to apparel, accessories as well as essential equipment from flasks to fold-away furniture. Retro prints illustrate the woodland trails, mountain landscapes and campsite camaraderie in forest tones accented with pops of orange.

Lightweight Performance

Performance materials go lightweight for Spring Summer 2019 with translucent rainproof finishes, ripstop nylon and sheer paneling that exposes branded underlayers. Putty, off-white and shimmery pale grey tones are punctuated with stark black accents.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Smartwool, Kamprite, Hoka, Life Is Good, Alite, Black Diamond, Black Diamond, Herschel, Adidas, all Spring Summer 2019.