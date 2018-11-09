Spring Summer 2020 Men's Colour Themes

Trendstop gives FashionUnited readers a first look at the key menswear colour stories informing the Spring/Summer 2020 season.

Trendstop's colour experts bring you the latest colour themes and colour groupings that will be impacting the menswear market into SS20 and beyond. Our team reveals the essential directions for core and fashion shades that will be key across apparel, accessories and footwear. The season's palette sees light and dark, warm earth and cool industrial, vibrantly bright and softly muted, working together in new and unexpected combinations for a fresh take on men's colour. Each season, our comprehensive colour forecasts identify the shades that will be crucial to your collections, with analysis and evaluation of each trend's commercial value and longevity that gives you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week, FashionUnited readers get an exclusive look at three key men's colour themes integral to the SS20 season. Fashion Forward Cores transforms everyday tones into a trend-led tonal palette while Whitened Pastels provide a wearable alternative to saturated brights and neons. Black Wash Darks continues to tap into fashion's trans-seasonal trend with a contemporary update on classic hues.

Fashion Forward Cores

Established from a rise in more fashionable neutrals the S/S 2020 core palette boast uplifting yellow and orange undertones that enhance classic shades. This experimental stance means new cores can be used to build an entire palette with tonal interest and have the same impact as traditional fashion colours. Use this season's cores as all-over colours and elevate by pairing against a tonal statement from our accents.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Hermes, Lanvin, Dior Homme, all Spring Summer 2019

Whitened Pastels

As vibrant neons and fun shades such as Millennial Pink rise in popularity, pastels develop with a whitened & bleached cast for S/S 2020. The bleached finish of Concrete Pink, Banana Sorbet and Honeydew lend themselves to essential items like jersey, tech and wovens for an ultra-lightweight summer aesthetic.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Acne Studios, all Spring Summer 2019

Black Wash Darks

As consumers become more experimental and seek alternatives to black, classic staples such as navy, burgundy and forest green develop with a blackened depth and mattified finish to become key fashion colours for S/S 2020.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Hermes, Giorgio Armani, Valentino, all Spring Summer 2019

Exclusive Offer

FashionUnited readers can get free access to Trendstop's Fast Fashion Colour 2018-19 report, featuring the essential close-to-season colours for menswear. Simply click here to receive your free report.

Trendstop.com is one of the world's leading trend forecasting agencies for fashion and creative professionals, renowned for its insightful trend analysis and forecasts. Clients include H&M, Primark, Forever 21, Zalando, Geox, Evisu, Hugo Boss, L'Oreal and MTV.