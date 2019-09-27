Spring Summer 2020 Milan Fashion Week Overview

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers a first look at the key collections to grace the runways of Milan Fashion Week.

Trendstop's catwalk experts bring you the top designer showcases from Milan Fashion Week. The empowerment of the woman was a talking point for many collections, taking masculine codes and reworking them into womenswear that was both desirable and practical, from utilitarian tailoring to lower heeled footwear. The environmental impact of the fashion industry on the wider world was also addressed via the use upcycled or recycled materials and in Marni's case by reusing and repurposing the staging and props from previous events. Our comprehensive, global catwalk coverage and accompanying trend galleries evaluate each trend's commercial value and longevity, giving you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week, FashionUnited readers get an exclusive look at three of the best Milan collections. Fendi and Max Mara celebrated the power of women, putting a feminine spin on menswear and tapping into the current crop of female anti-heroines in popular culture. Contemporary nature prints rendered by hand highlighted the eco ethos behind Marni's show, that aimed to minimise the brand's carbon footprint using recycled and organic components.

Fendi

Fendi's first ready-to-wear collection under the stewardship of Silvia Venturini Fendi borrowed from the boys with a blend of oversized, boxy tailoring, utilitywear and shirting interspersed with splashes of Hawaii coming through in the tropical botanical prints. Fur, shearling and fabric, mixed up and bonded together, amplified the luxury appeal of practical quilted jackets and bathrobe-style coats.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Fendi, all Spring/Summer 2020.

Max Mara

Thrillers and the shady world of espionage inspired the Max Mara show as female assassins stalked the Max Mara runway in sharp tailoring and crisp shirting. Clean, slim lines were interjected with pops of colour provided by stiletto courts. Silk evening dresses in pastel tones accessorized with matching caps combined high octane, dangerous glamour with a utilitarian functionality.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Max Mara, all Spring/Summer 2020.

Marni

Following on from his recycling-led menswear collection back in June, Marni's Francesco Risso continued the theme, repurposing the backdrop from the previous event and utilising archived overstock for many of the garments on display. Organic fabrics draped and ballooned, referencing ocean life, interspersed with bold hand-painted foliage motifs on statement outerwear.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Marni, all Spring/Summer 2020.

