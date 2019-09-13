Spring Summer 2020 New York Fashion Week First Look

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers a first look at the top designer collections hitting the runways at New York Fashion Week.

Trendstop's catwalk experts bring you the latest collections from the New York Fashion Week events. Diversity, sustainability and equality have been hallmarks of many of the NYC showcases with a pared back, purposeful aesthetic that emphasises longevity and conscious consumption. The working woman was the muse of the moment as designers considered the life/work balance and day-to-day requirements of their core customers as well as their environmental impact. Our comprehensive, global catwalk coverage and accompanying trend galleries evaluate each trend's commercial value and longevity, giving you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week, FashionUnited readers get an exclusive look at three of the top New York collections so far. 3.1 Phillip Lim utilised upcycled materials to amplify the brand values first put forward during Resort while both Tibi and Proenza Schouler honed in on the lifestyle demands faced by the modern woman with workaday comfort and practicality infusing desirable and directional pieces.

3.1 Phillip Lim

Returning to a coed format for his SS20 show, Phillip Lim focused his attention on clever tailoring experiments that introduced practical accessory detailing. Creating new hybrid pieces that invite the wearer to play with their look, detachable hoods and scarf-like attachments that wrap around the shoulders added an unconventional yet accessible element to flowing midi skirts, cutout blazers and suiting.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: 3.1 Phillip Lim, all Spring/Summer 2020.

Tibi

Wearability with a quirky twist is a Tibi signature and this season, designer Amy Smilovic offered an inventive take on easy-wear pieces, mixing contemporary office-ready tailoring with sporty cargo pants and acid wash tees. Round shouldered blazers and softly curved trouser legs created highly contemporary silhouettes while avoiding the extreme proportions and hard lines of previous seasons.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Tibi, all Spring/Summer 2020

Proenza Schouler

Bringing balance into the working wardrobes of their clientele was key for Proenza Schouler designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez. Structured tailoring was softened via draping folds of fabric while strong, 80's-inspired silhouettes were teamed with collaborative Birkenstock sandals, trainers and slouchy outerwear for maximum comfort and ease.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Proenza Schouler, all Spring/Summer 2020

