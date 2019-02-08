Spring Summer 2020 Pitti Filati Material Show Overview

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers a first look at the latest trend directions from the Spring Summer 2020 edition of Europe's biggest yarn and knitwear showcase, Pitti Filati.

The Trendstop materials team give FashionUnited readers an exclusive insight into the key trends from Pitti Filati in Florence. Located at the historic Fortezza Da Basso, the specialist textile industry event played host to an international contingent of exhibitors and visitors. A focus on fashion-led development saw trend areas dedicated to a range of new innovations from performance sports to youthful subculture inspirations with exciting installations and live presentations from leading manufacturers and mills. Our comprehensive material show coverage and accompanying galleries evaluate each trend's commercial value and longevity, giving you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week Trendstop present three key trends from Pitti Filati SS20. Flattened Ribs sees the "everyday" elevated to premium level with luxurious yarns and a minimalist aesthetic while transeasonal knits are developed for summer in Lightweight Open Weaves. A strong sportswear influence comes through in The Performance Knit as tech innovations mix high functionality with high fashion.

Flattened Ribs

Classic ribbing techniques are given a contemporary update for Spring/Summer 2020. Silky yarns with a subtle sheen are used to create flattened ribs for a smooth, sophisticated finish that taps into the trend for everyday luxury while sheer/solid contrasts bring an extra dimension to minimalist looks.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Kyototex Spring Summer 2020, Tibi Spring Summer 2019, Tacky Gym Research Area Spring Summer 2020.

The Performance Knit

With sportswear now a key influencer across all fashion sectors, knitwear manufacturers are leading the way in developing high-tech processes and integrating performance elements into yarns and fibres. Stretch qualities, breathable fibres, technical machine knits and body contouring constructions show the future direction of knitwear.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Handball Research Area Spring Summer 2020, Chloe Spring Summer 2019, Citysurfer Research Area Spring Summer 2020.

Lightweight Open Weaves

As the knitwear market adapts to the increasing demand for transeasonal garments, super-lightweight yarns and open constructions, allow knits and weaves to make the transition into the summer season. Delicate, honeycomb and holey effects have an airy feel particularly in soft, spring pastel tones.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Iafil Spring Summer 2020, Chloe Spring Summer 2019, New Mill Spring Summer 2020.

Trendstop.com is one of the world's leading trend forecasting agencies for fashion and creative professionals, renowned for its insightful trend analysis and forecasts. Clients include H&M, Primark, Forever 21, Zalando, Geox, Evisu, Hugo Boss, L'Oreal and MTV.