Spring Summer 2020 Spinexpo Material Show Overview

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers a first look at the latest trend directions from the Spring Summer 2020 edition of yarn and knitwear showcase, Spinexpo.

The Trendstop materials team give FashionUnited readers an exclusive insight into the key themes and latest developments on display at Spinexpo in Paris. A leading international sourcing exhibition for the yarn, fibre and knitwear sector, Spinexpo SS20 edition focussed on the future of the textile industry with respect for the environment as the show's defining principle. Simultaneously tapping into the increasing consumer focus on well-being, stylists, mills and manufacturers offered a host of innovative and intelligent textiles that addressed the needs of the human body and the environment they inhabit. Technological advancements aimed a waste reduction and the integration of recycled materials were combined with stylist's craftsmanship and artistry created a fusion of handmade and manmade paving the way towards more sustainable textile manufacturing. Our comprehensive fabric show coverage and accompanying galleries evaluate each trend's commercial value and longevity, giving you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week Trendstop present three key trends from Spinexpo SS20. Human Centric takes inspiration from the human form while Bio Construction explores cleaner, greener ways to produce fashion-forward fibres. Modern Vintage taps into the trend for craftsmanship and customisation with creative applications of recycled materials that promote a closed loop manufacturing system.

Human Centric

Protective yet tactile, Human Centric incorporated wearable tech and no-waste engineering into body sculpting fabrics with contouring, stretch qualities. An artisan aesthetic came through in the origami-like folds that allow materials to be worn in multiple ways, lengthening garment lifespan.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Rory Longdon at Spinexpo, Nuoyi Global at Spinexpo, Studio Eva x Carola at Spinexpo, all Spring Summer 2020.

Bio Construction

Eco materials and natural fibres were given an added environmentally-friendly boost via non-toxic colourings and cleaner manufacturing processes that reduce water usage. Unexpected ingredients showed the increasing scope amongst plant-based dyes and fixing agents and offered fresh ideas for print and surface pattern.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Studio Eva x Carola at Spinexpo, Studio Eva x Carola at Spinexpo, Laura McPherson at Spinexpo, all Spring Summer 2020.

Modern Vintage

Discarded clothing and high levels of wastage are two of the key issues facing the textile industry. Updating past seasons colours with injections of the latest shades and remixing old fabric stock into new articles illustrated the possibilities for utilising leftover yarns and reducing the impact on landfill.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: CKRC Jinlong at Spinexpo, Steven Oo at Spinexpo, Nuoyi Global at Spinexpo, all Spring Summer 2020.

Trendstop.com is one of the world's leading trend forecasting agencies for fashion and creative professionals, renowned for its insightful trend analysis and forecasts. Clients include H&M, Primark, Forever 21, Zalando, Geox, Evisu, Hugo Boss, L'Oreal and MTV.