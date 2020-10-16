Spring/Summer 2021 Menswear print trends

Print and pattern directions for SS21 take inspiration on many of the key talking points of our times. Opportunities for international travel restricted, the resurgence of protest movements across the globe and the rise of vintage influences are all subtly channelled into seasonal motifs and surface designs.

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers the key print and pattern directions from the Men’s Spring Summer 2021 Fashion Weeks.

Global Urban Prints

In the absence of international travel, designers look to celebrate world heritage and cultures through their collections. Traditional meets contemporary as elaborate paisleys and Asian botanical artworks are applied to streetwear silhouettes or collaged constructions.

Utility Slogan

Graphic statements are cleaned up for SS21. Large scale typography and questioning slogans give a nod to protest movements while considered block placements, monochrome colour usage evokes a minimal utilitarianism.

Motel Tropicana

Tropical prints are given a dose of vintage refinement as palm tree prints and floral motifs are viewed through the lens of luxury global travel in eras past. Botanicals are sepia tinted with a wallpaper-esque quality while bolder tones bring high summer into the menswear wardrobe.

