Spring Summer 2021 Paris Material Show Overview

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers a first look at the latest trend directions from the leading Spring Summer 2021 materials events in Paris.

The Trendstop materials team give FashionUnited readers an exclusive insight into the key trends from the Paris editions of Premiere Vision, Texworld and Interfiliere. Spring Summer 2021 refocused on print and surface and texture. An abundance of botanicals, artistic references and decorative, crafted surfaces were contrasted with the resurgence and reinvention of functional, durable classics. Technical innovations were ever present but delivered in a more subtle manner while sustainability remained the driving force behind the shows with an emphasis on creating a circular industry and addressing every aspect of development and production. Our comprehensive material show coverage and accompanying galleries evaluate each trend's commercial value and longevity, giving you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week Trendstop present three key trends from across the SS21 Paris material shows. Fabrics fuse practicality and performance in Utility Ripstops while traditional techniques are refreshed for a modern era in Contemporary Shirring. Artist interpretations update florals and botanicals with a fresh, illustrative appeal.

Utility Ripstops

High performance ripstops take a utilitarian approach with canvas handles in workwear tones. Hardwearing, structured compositions enhance the reinforced aspect of the fabric while waxy coatings, in both matte and polished finishes, provide an extra layer of protection from the elements and can be scratched or rubbed to create new surface patterns.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: British Millerain, Halley Stevensons, Leejo Textile, all Spring Summer 2021.

Contemporary Shirring

Shirring techniques are modernised via experimental pleating techniques and a contemporary colour palette. Pleats flow from ultra-fine and tightly condensed to wide, soft and undulating, supplying rippled and crinkled surface texture to lustrous stretch materials.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Omnipel, Devsel, Luno Tekstil, all Spring Summer 2021.

Pencil Line Botanicals

Botanical prints look to contemporary illustration, inspiring stylised hand drawn prints and stitchlines that resemble pencil graphite. Artistic interpretations of leaves and blossoms have a naïve quality while bold black lines provide a strong graphic look.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Tessile, Digitex, JCR Group, all Spring Summer 2021.

