Spring/Summer 2021 Womenswear footwear directions

Channelling the season’s core themes of craftsmanship, comfort and sustainability, SS21 footwear reflects the new normal consumer mindset. Artisanal constructions with an eco twist, forward yet functional components and practical yet desirable styles appropriate for changes in lifestyle ensure new season’s designs will appeal to the post-lockdown customer.

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers the essential women’s footwear trends direct from the international runways for Spring Summer 2021.

The Eco Artisan Sandal

Fusing craftsmanship with eco-considerations, sandals are braided and woven to create intricate constructions for summer. Delicate leather worked straps are joined by plaited raffia and wooden trims, set atop natural leather or espadrille-style soles.

Translucent Layering

Sports footwear gains new interest with translucent layers encasing uppers and soles that are both directional and practical. Sheer mesh fabrics, frosted plastics and jelly-like detachable outer shells, partially reveal intricate layered sneaker constructions below.

The Padded Slide

Renewed consumer focus on comfort and WFH culture, inspires summer sandals that are as comfortable to wear indoors as out. Pillowy, padded straps have an inflated look, surrounding the foot with softness in smooth satin finishes or supple leathers.

