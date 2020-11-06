Spring/Summer 2021 womenswear print trends

Print and pattern express the key overarching themes for the Spring Summer 2021 season. Classic motifs and trends are re-energised via topical infusions of artisanal and refined vintage aesthetics and global culture and heritage influences.

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers the key print and pattern stories emerging from the international Women’s Spring Summer 2021 Fashion Weeks.

Modern Vintage Florals

Vintage florals are given a contemporary twist as exploded and oversized blooms are applied to contrasting grounds. Stylised illustration motifs and wallpaper-esque prints feature as all-over placements, with exaggerated scales in considered colour combinations applied over stark monochrome or vibrant, modern backdrops.

Soft Artistic Camo

Camouflage is reimagined with an artisanal aesthetic that feminises and softens its previously tough military roots. Artistic, painterly canvas effects create vibrant overalls with a textural element supplied by brush stroked surfaces. Tonal colourways with subtle metallic hints channel a retro take on futurism.

The Multi-Cultural MonogramMonogram prints are infused with a global appeal as placement graphics take inspiration from cultural heritage. All-over geometric tile effects and a nod to traditional paisley are reworked to incorporate lettering, symbols and logos in two-tone monochrome colourways.

Exclusive Offer:

FashionUnited readers can get free access to Trendstop’s Fall Winter 2020-21 Key Print Directions report, featuring all the essential prints and patterns from the FW20-21 collections. Simply click the banner to receive your free report.

Trendstop.com is one of the world's leading trend forecasting agencies for fashion and creative professionals, renowned for its insightful trend analysis and forecasts. Clients include H&M, Primark, Forever 21, Zalando, Geox, Evisu, Hugo Boss, L'Oreal and MTV.