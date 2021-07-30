Spring/Summer 2022 menswear print trends

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers a first look at the key catwalk print and pattern trends influencing menswear for Spring Summer 2022.

Prints and patterns seek to represent the core messages of the season. Traditional masculine prints are reconsidered for a gender-fluid age whilst the use of global motifs speak to a hankering for travel and the joy of embracing different world cultures. Meanwhile, an admiration for the environment and the realisation of the need to preserve precious resources is reflected in a host of elemental-themed impressionistic markings.

Genderless Camo

Traditionally masculine camos are reinterpreted through a genderless lens. Patterns come in compacted yet abstracted floral motifs and hazy markings that allude to more classically feminine print ideas. Hand rendered textures and softer, tonal colourations highlight surface patternation to enhance their modern, non-binary appeal.

Waterlogged

Informed by a reverence for our waterways and oceans, and the ever increasing need to save them, Waterlogged evolves from SS22’s In Awe of the Ocean trend. Prints are inspired by the movement of water, our most precious element. Fluid patterns in tonal sea blues explore ideas around our dependence on water for our survival whilst it is being simultaneously wasted and polluted by man.

Multicultural Geos

Prints cast their net wide for inspiration, lending an inclusive outlook reflective of the broader world view of both consumer and designer. Geometric patterns incorporate a patchwork of tile prints, cultural dress references and global motifs in soft, faded, vintage tones and handcrafted textures that give a nod to the lifestyle of a well-travelled citizen of the world.

