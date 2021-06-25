Spring Summer 2022 trends campaign in full swing

Thousands of content pieces, including articles, webinars, collection videos and more, as well as hundreds of full fashion collections have been offered to professionals across the globe via FashionUnited’s redesigned Trends Page.

They have been created, collected, and communicated entirely for free, aiding fashion buyers, brands and retailers to navigate the fully digital buying reality.

In addition to finding comprehensive trend inspiration, accredited buyers can become members of the AI powered Marketplace for free, and comfortably browse over 150,000 products all in one place. Currently, over 3,000 brands have been included in the Brand Directory.

FashionUnited’s goal is to make the fashion industry more efficient and transparent, and to assist industry professionals in making their work in fashion as easy as possible. With new SS22 collection information being added every day, FashionUnited has become a go-to place for buyers to source the latest trends in a well-planned way.

Stay informed about the upcoming seasons via FashionUnited, the thematic newsletters, and social media channels. Join the B2B Marketplace today and become part of the international community of buyers and brands.