Spring/Summer 2023 menswear material trends

Materials focus on the sensory with surface texture and hand feels designed to bring new levels of comfort to the season’s underlying themes. Inspirations from global dress and crafted elements are carefully considered and refined using premium quality components and artisanal techniques to create ever more luxurious interpretations. Sustainability does not come at the expense of performance as upcycled materials are transformed into ‘new’ fabrics that are long lasting, durable, and comfortable.

Upcycled Sports Jerseys

As the sportswear sector continues to focus on sustainability goals, upcycled materials are increasingly in use for athleisure. Employing deadstock and recycled yarns, jersey fabrics improve their eco credentials whilst retaining original performance qualities. Washed, time worn shade utilise original yarn colourings for a softer feel that requires no further chemical dying.

Elevated Multicultural Textures

Inspired by traditional fabrics from around the globe, seasonal materials adapt multicultural influences for the contemporary wardrobe. Creased, crinkle and waffle textures are elevated via more refined and less rustic, using finer premium yarns. Hand feels are smoother, silkier, and softer whilst still emphasising tactile qualities and surface interest.

3D Textural Craft

Materials take on an artisanal feel with textural relief imbuing fabric surfaces with new dimensionality. Intricate tonal or contrast colour embroideries, braiding, knit patches and tassels are made and applied by hand. Creating a tactile, crafted look that is used to highlight features such as collars and necklines or add interesting accent details to garment base materials.

Exclusive Offer:

FashionUnited readers can get free access to Trendstop’s Spring Summer 2021 Key Material Directions report. Simply click the banner to receive your free report.

Trendstop.com is one of the world's leading trend forecasting agencies for fashion and creative professionals, renowned for its insightful trend analysis and forecasts. Clients include H&M, Primark, Forever 21, Zalando, Geox, Evisu, Hugo Boss, L'Oreal and MTV.