Spring/summer 2023 womenswear trends: – modern minimalism

In the early aughts, after the Y2K scare and the attacks of 9/11, designers chose to render minimalist looks in white instead of the black shades they had favored in the nineties. It marked something of a palette cleanser. Perhaps because of the current fascination with Y2K fashions, SS23 runways were filled with a variety of garments in bright white fabrics, often with a technical edge and utility details. Here are the ten best looks:

Image: Courtesy Off-White SS23

Off-White

Off-White – look 3 – a blouson jacket with a wide ribbed waist in a satin finish fabric, matching micro mini skirt and patent leather boots.

Image: Courtesy Vaillant SS23

Vaillant

Vaillant – look 7 – a white slimline hooded coat in a technical fabric with a doubled belt and silver accents.

Image: Courtesy Vaquera SS23

Vaquera

Vaquera – look 31 – a bright white shirt and pants under a bustier embellished with metallic paillettes.

Image: Courtesy Tibi SS23

Tibi

Tibi – look 43 – a white tunic with wide straps and a flared hem over matching pants.

Image: Courtesy Daniela Gregis SS23

Daniela Gregis

Daniela Gregis – look 1 – a white boxy jacket over a cream colored top with a crinkled finish and matching pants.

Image: Courtesy Eftychia SS23

Eftychia

Eftychia – look 14 – a white jacket with patch pockets and skirt with silver snaps and details

Image: Courtesy Ermanno Scervino SS23

Ermanno Scervino

Ermanno Scervino – look 13 – a bright white jacket with four bellows pockets and a broad placket with matching boots

Image: Courtesy AC9 SS23

AC9

AC9 – look 32 - a bright white pullover style jacket with wide drawstring sleeves and a matching flowing skirt

Image: Courtesy AC9 SS23

Anteprima

Anteprima – look 12 – a bright white boxy jacket and matching cuffed pants over a yellow cropped top.

Image: Courtesy JW Anderson SS23

JW Anderson

JW Anderson – look 16 - an oversized off-white hooded sweatshirt in a technical fabric