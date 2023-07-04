Spring/Summer 2024 forecast: ‘quiet luxury’ trend key items

As reported by FashionUnited, the ‘quiet luxury’ trend, a.k.a. ‘stealth wealth,’ is resonating with consumers. It’s an antidote to the heavily logo-ed fashions of recent seasons. Much was made in the media of Gwyneth Paltrow’s wardrobe choices during her March 2023 courtroom appearances. Her coats, knits, separates and accessories were low-key and understated, but rendered from high-quality fabrics. Social media deemed her to be the epitome of ‘quiet luxury’ styling. It’s a trend that has longevity. Looking forward to the Spring/Summer 2024 season, any brand assortment investing in the trend will need the following key items. We can take inspiration from previous summer collections.

The ‘quiet luxury’ blazer

Bottega Veneta ss23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

The blazer should have broad shoulders and be double-breasted. Fabric can be either a wool or silk blend. Examples from the ss23 collections included a blazer with a stand-up collar from Bottega Veneta (look 52) and a jacket with tuxedo lapels from Stella McCartney (Look 1 – shown above)

The ‘quiet luxury’ overcoat

Saint Laurent ss23/ Launchmetrics Spotlight

Just like the blazer, the overcoat should have broad shoulders and be double-breasted. Examples from the ss23 season included look 27 from Saint Laurent. The maxi-length double-breasted cream-colored coat had epaulets and a double notched lapel.

The ‘quiet luxury’ trench coat

The trench coat should be in a classic style in the manner of vintage Burberry raincoats. Bottega Veneta’s ss23 version was a cream-colored, double-breasted trench with a self-belt. (Look 7 – shown above) Akris showed an interesting variation on the style. Look 23 (shown above) was a sleeveless trench coat dress rendered in cream-colored leather.

The ‘quiet luxury’ cape

Chloé ss23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Not the most practical style in the outerwear category, by donning a cape, the wearer signals their ‘stealth wealth’. For ss23, Chloe (Look 25) showed a lightweight, off-white version with a black trim.

Jil Sander fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

At Jil Sander, look 39 was a black cape with silver zipper trim.

The ‘quiet luxury’ dress

Prada ss23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

There will be two strong silhouettes in this category next season. First is the simple sheath dress. An example from ss23 was a satin sleeveless number from Prada (look 48) with a matching train.

Dries Van Noten ss23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

From Dries Van Noten, look 9 was a textured black midi-length sheath with asymmetric shoulders, embellished with extra long fringe.

Chloé ss23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

The ‘quiet luxury’ knits

Prada ss23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

The other style of dress will be the ‘fit and flare’, as shown by Chloé for SS23.

Lightweight sweater knits will play an important role in any SS24 assortment. On the ss23 runway, Prada, (look 9) showed a grey raglan sleeved crew-neck matched to a mid-length split front skirt.

Eudon Choi ss23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

At Eudon Choi (look 28 – shown above) a black ribbed silk-knit polo top was styled with relaxed cream-colored silk pants.

The ‘quiet luxury’ separates

Akris ss23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

In contrast to boxy shouldered outerwear and blazers, blouses and tops can have rounded shoulders. Rendered in cotton, both Akris (look 19) and Stella MacCartney (look 32) provided two examples for ss23.

Stella MaCartney ss23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Skirts can be below-the-knee or midi-length.

Eudon Choi ss23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

At Fendi, look 21 was a straight cream-colored satin double-layered knee length skirt teamed with a beige rib-knit sweater (shown above). Pants should be relaxed. On the ss23 runway, Eudon Choi teamed loose-fit grey pants to a matching blazer.